The X-Men Gain the Upper Hand on Covers for Marvel’s “Fall of the House of X #3” and “Rise of the Powers of X #3”

Due to the sinister machinations of the anti-mutant supervillain group Orchis, mutantkind has fallen harder than ever before but soon, the X-Men will have their revenge as the revolutionary Krakoan age comes to its explosive end. Just as Jonathan Hickman boldly kicked it off in 2019 in twin series, “House of X” and “Powers of X,” the finale of the Krakoan Age will be told across two intertwined series starting in January – "Fall of the House of X" and "Rise of the Powers of X." Today, Marvel shared a look at the covers from the upcoming third issues of these series.

The two five-issue limited series will deliver a breathtaking saga across mutant history and future as the X-Men of today and tomorrow wage the final war against extinction across their entire existence.

Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck’s "Fall of the House of X" sees a classic lineup of X-Men embark on a daring mission to bring down Orchis for good and restore hope to mutantkind.

Meanwhile Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva’s "Rise of the Powers of X" takes readers on a sense-shattering journey beyond space and time as an ambitious plan is put in action to prevent the darkest of futures from coming to pass.

It’s a who’s who of current mutant mastermind storytellers, and they’re holding nothing back as they close out Krakoa down in epic style and position the X-Men for their all-new era launching later next year.

Today, fans can peek ahead at the covers for "Fall of the House of X #3″ and "Rise of the Powers of X #3,” both arriving in March.

In "Fall of the House of X #3,” the end has truly begun! The X-Men have taken all they’re willing to take from Orchis… Now it’s time for them to do the dishing out. Unfortunately, just when it seems like one threat is over…another rises to take its place. The final battle of the Krakoan age rages as two series that are one move toward a crash that will echo across the universe.

In "Rise of the Powers of X #3,” discover that the real end is never beginning! The past, present and future of Krakoa all rests in a trigger finger. The scenario you prayed would never happen plays out as two series that are one move toward a crash that will reverberate outside the universe.

Check out both covers now and stay tuned for more "Fall of the House of X" and "Rise of the Powers of X" news in the weeks ahead.