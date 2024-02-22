Theatre Review: “Moulin Rouge The Musical!” Sparkles at Dr. Philips Center

“The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.” – These words are iconic to a film, that in my opinion, changed the way films would be seen and heard for at least everyone I know, Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film Moulin Rouge!

In 2001, the film was released and went on to receive eight Academy Award nominations and take home two. But, fast forward to 2019, and a stage version debuts on Broadway, winning ten Tony Awards including Best Musical. This tour de force musical starts at curtain up going 100 mph and never slows down bombarding the audience with wave after wave of music, color, and choreography that just never stops. Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and (above all) Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

As a fan of the film I thought I had a good idea what to expect going into the Walt Disney Theater. Yet, I am not too proud to say I was wrong. The stage production not only expands the plot of the film but also takes the original jukebox that held two dozen songs from the film and turns it into a full iPod shuffle (there is a throwback reference) that never stops long enough for the audience to catch their breath before the next hit starts. Gabrielle McClinton and Christian Douglas, playing the lead roles of Satine and Christian, own the stage with perfect chemistry and voices that left everyone speechless more than once. Though, this show is not simply those two leads. The entire cast makes this show come to life. From the moment you walk in and the ensemble are vamping on stage around the glowing marquee to one of the most spectacular curtain calls I have ever seen, they help transport everyone to 1900 Paris as part of the Bohemian movement. That being said, if I had to choose one star of this show, it would be the costumes. Not one scene would go by without one member of the cast taking the stage in an elaborate and stunning costume that had everyone talking during intermission.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical! is truly a show that must be experienced, and for those fans of the film that wonder how you can leave the theater full of joy and energy with the ending still intact… they have found a way!

If you are in Central Florida, Moulin Rouge! The Musical! will be burning up the stage at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts until March 3, 2024 after that it is touring North America throughout the start of 2025, CLICK HERE for more information and make sure you see this work of art!