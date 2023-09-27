There is No Escape for Lil Rel Howery in Trailer for Hulu’s “The Mill”

Hulu has shared the first trailer for their original horror film The Mill as the streamer gets further into its Huluween content lineup.
- In The Mill, a successful businessman (Lil Rel Howery) wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child.
- The trailer for the new film sees Howery become a prisoner of mysterious and sinister company called Mallard.
- The Mill premiere October 9 on Hulu as part of the Huluween lineup.
- Watch the trailer for The Mill below:
About The Mill:
- The Mill is written by Jeffrey David Thomas and directed by Sean King O’Grady.
- The Mill was recently shot in New Jersey and has wrapped production.
- Howery is known for his roles in films like Get Out, Hulu and 20th Century Studios’ Vacation Friends and 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy.
- Additional cast for The Mill includes:
- Scoot McNairy
- Pat Healy
- Karen Obilom
- Producers on the film include Josh Feldman, Howery, O’Grady and Jesse Ford.
- Barbara and Brooke Goldner serve as executive producers for Altar Rock Pictures, along with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle of 20th Digital Studio.