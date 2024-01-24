Tom Ellis Joins Cast of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies”

Tom Ellis, the star of Netflix’s Lucifer, has reportedly joined the cast of the Hulu Original Series Tell Me Lies for its upcoming second season, according to Deadline.
- Ellis has been case as a series regular in the role of Oliver, a professor at Baird College whose tough love attitude makes him an intimidating presence that isn’t appreciated by all students. He is married to Lucy’s professor Marianne (Gabriella Pession), but as one of the main characters begins seeking his approval, his influence will have chaotic repercussions.
- Ellis is best known for Netflix’s Lucifer, in which he plays the title role, but he has also appeared in ABC’s Once Upon a Time.
- Ellis is also set to co-star in Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy Players as well as star in and executive produce Hulu and 20th TV’s Second Wife.
- Ellis is married to Tell Me Lies showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer.
About Tell Me Lies:
- Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.
- The series stars Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth and Alicia Crowder.
- Meaghan Oppenheimer serves as executive producer & showrunner. Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner along with Matt Matruski, Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan who executive produce for Rebelle Media, and VICE Studios' Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer who executive produce for Vice-owned Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also serves as executive producer and pilot director.
- Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, Lovering serves as a consulting producer.