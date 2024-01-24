Tom Ellis Joins Cast of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies”

Tom Ellis, the star of Netflix’s Lucifer, has reportedly joined the cast of the Hulu Original Series Tell Me Lies for its upcoming second season, according to Deadline.

Ellis has been case as a series regular in the role of Oliver, a professor at Baird College whose tough love attitude makes him an intimidating presence that isn’t appreciated by all students. He is married to Lucy’s professor Marianne (Gabriella Pession), but as one of the main characters begins seeking his approval, his influence will have chaotic repercussions.

Ellis is best known for Netflix’s Lucifer , in which he plays the title role, but he has also appeared in ABC Once Upon a Time .

, in which he plays the title role, but he has also appeared in . Ellis is also set to co-star in Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy Players as well as star in and executive produce Hulu and 20th TV’s Second Wife .

as well as star in and executive produce Hulu and 20th TV’s . Ellis is married to Tell Me Lies showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer.

About Tell Me Lies: