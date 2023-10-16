National Geographic Goes Inside U.S. Navy Fighter Pilot School in New “Top Gun” Inspired Docuseries

National Geographic, along with Rex, part of factual powerhouse Zinc Media Group, announced today the greenlight of Top Gun: The Next Generation (working title).

What’s Happening:

With unprecedented access to one of the U.S. Navy’s most demanding training and selection programs, this adrenaline-fueled and emotionally searing documentary series follows the world-class U.S. Navy student pilots as they work to join the next generation of the Navy’s most elite strike fighter pilots.

The series follows a group of officers as they push their limits on the grueling Advanced Flight Training Program. For the first time ever, they will be embarking on some of the most challenging flight tests possible including landing on an aircraft carrier at sea. The elite nature of the course means that only a minority – the very best – will make it to the top to fly the world’s most advanced jet – the F-35C Lightning II.

The emotional character-led stories will primarily be told through the perspective of a diverse range of Navy student pilots. This first-time access will allow the series to follow the prospective naval aviators every step of the way – in the air, in the classroom, off-base and at home – as we discover who’s got what it takes to make it to the F-35C.

This observational documentary will have epic aerial sequences while intimate moments reveal the emotions of the young candidates and the immense pressure they face.

The docuseries will be produced for National Geographic by Rex, a Zinc Media label. For Zinc, the series was created by Karen Edwards, who is also showrunner, and it will be executive produced by Tanya Shaw. For Rex, the series director is Lana Salah.

