Review: National Geographic’s “Trafficked” Rivets With Its Deep Dives Into The Underworld

The newest season of Trafficked on National Geographic follows the series’ tried and true formula. Journalist and host Mariana Van Zeller dives into dangerous, yet lucrative black markets that cover the planet. Everything from the well-known “industries” to highly specific trades are discussed on the series, entering its fourth season.

Critics were able to view four episodes of the upcoming season to see more stories and horrors that help shape the underworlds of the human race. The episodes ranged in the severity of topics, and thusly, their success rate ranged as well.

The season premiere covers assassins, which Van Zeller often mentions is one of her most journalistic goals. Since the topic is so violent and tense, the work presented to viewers is just as riveting. The sheer fear of assassins existing in the real world brings out the best in the episode’s production and Van Zeller’s probing. The range of interviews alone sent multiple chills down my spine, talking with hireable assassins domestically and abroad, along with victims’ families and those in power who can’t seem to find a way to stop this epidemic. Van Zeller’s passion shines bright throughout this episode, as you can clearly tell getting to cover her holy grail subject is thrilling.

However, when the subject leaves a little something to be desired, the entire show falls apart. Take for example the episode on illegal gambling. Covering rings of illegal poker games, casinos, and exclusive buy-in opportunities, it feels that no one involved in the making of the episode really cares. The production coats the hour-long discussion of gambling with ample B-roll and film clips to pad out the runtime. When Van Zeller has interviewing opportunities with those involved, she even seems less than enthused.

This episode also features Trafficked’s biggest consistent blunder, which is the wrap-up being too quick. As the credits begin to roll, the show tries to tie up the loose ends to make the content mean something, when most of the time, a brief summary would’ve been more effective.

This is a documentary-series that thrives on a solid subject, yet falters when there isn’t enough content to keep viewers engaged. Of the four episodes available for critics, the only episode that felt wholly weak was that of illegal gambling. The other three (including hash smugglers and black market meds) all had highlights and various really tense sequences that made me yearn to know more about those who have dedicated their lives to these seedy money-making schemes.

That, in and of itself, is the key to engaging documentaries: creating obsession out of viewers. Whether it is something light, such as following culinary traditions, or something as heavy as what is presented in Trafficked, an obsession into finding out more information and learning should be a key takeaway. While there will always be outliers, Trafficked completes this mission. The dark and seedy worlds we are given access to throughout the series can only be described as horrifying. Yet, we continue to want to know more thanks to Van Zeller’s reporting. Maybe just less B-roll next time?

Trafficked premieres on National Geographic on Wednesday, January 17th at 9pm ET, streaming the next day on Hulu.