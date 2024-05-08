Travis Kelce Cast in Ryan Murphy‘s New FX Horror Series “Grotesquerie”

According to Deadline, Travis Kelce has been cast in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie.
What’s Happening:
- Travis Kelce has his first major acting role in Ryan Murphy‘s new FX horror series, Grotesquerie.
- This upcoming series has just started production.
- The full cast has not been revealed as of yet, but other stars include Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville.
- And for those that are wondering, it is not going to interfere with his football career, as Kelce will return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season.
- Kelce became a household name not only for his football career but also for his relationship with Taylor Swift.
- He's previously done some unscripted television, including the reality dating series Catching Kelce in 2016. Recently, he signed on as the host of Amazon’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?.
- Check out the teaser for Grotesquerie below.
