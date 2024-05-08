Travis Kelce Cast in Ryan Murphy‘s New FX Horror Series “Grotesquerie”

According to Deadline, Travis Kelce has been cast in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Grotesquerie.

What’s Happening:

Travis Kelce has his first major acting role in Ryan Murphy‘s new FX horror series, Grotesquerie .

. This upcoming series has just started production.

The full cast has not been revealed as of yet, but other stars include Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville.

And for those that are wondering, it is not going to interfere with his football career, as Kelce will return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season.

Kelce became a household name not only for his football career but also for his relationship with Taylor Swift.

He's previously done some unscripted television, including the reality dating series Catching Kelce in 2016. Recently, he signed on as the host of Amazon’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?.

in 2016. Recently, he signed on as the host of Amazon’s Check out the teaser for Grotesquerie below.

