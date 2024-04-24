TV Recap and Review: Past Love and Criminal Desire will Ignite in “Under the Bridge” Episode 3 “Blood Oath”
Recap: At the Virk household, Chief Bentland (Matt Craven) has just informed Suman and Manjit (Archie Panjabi and Ezra Khan) that Reena’s (Vritika Gupta) body was found along the riverside. Manjit is upset, while Suman is in a state of shock. Unable to speak about the tragedy, Raj (Anoop Desai) wants to know why Cam (Lily Gladstone) said that Reena had walked away from the attack. When Manjit is asked to identify the body, he responds that he can’t, so Suman volunteers to do the unenviable task. Meanwhile the kids at the party watch as the news covers the details about the recovery of Reena’s body. Rebecca (Riley Keough) leaves the party immediately, while Josephine (Chloe Guidry), and her gang gather into the kitchen. Dusty (Aiyana Goodfellow) accuses Josephine of killing Reena, but when pressed by her ‘peers’ Josephine says that she exaggerated in her bluster to Rebecca. Josephine tells everyone that they can’t trust anyone, so no one should be talking about what happened. Cam arrives home and meets Rebecca who is waiting for her. The writer spares no time in telling Cam that Josephine confessed to killing Reena, but Cam informs her friend that Josephine is lying to her. Cam describes Josephine’s alibi at Seven Oaks, so it would be impossible for Josephine to have killed Reena. Stunned, Rebecca wants to know why Josephine would lie about killing Reena. Rebecca wants to help, but Cam tells her in no uncertain terms to stay out of the investigation. While the two argue about past incidents, Cam and Rebecca are clearly both emotionally effected by Reena’s death. Warren (Javon Walton) is at his girlfriend Samara’s (Isabella Leon) house starting his laundry when she notices the blood on his dirty clothes. At the morgue, Suman is shown to where her daughter lies, and she confirms it is Reena. Suman is told not to touch the body because Reena is now evidence that the police do not want to be contaminated in the case. Suman is shocked at the sight of her daughter. Lying so still, Reena is left badly beaten from what she endured on her last night on earth. The scene overcomes her mother. At school the next day teens are talking about what they saw the night that Reena died. Samara is asking a friend if Warren left before Reena was killed, and she doesn’t like what she has learned. When she asks if Warren did anything, Samara is horrified to learn that he was involved in the attack. Rebecca is questioning Josephine about why she told her that she killed Reena. Josephine insists that it was her idea to kill Reena, but Rebecca has her doubts. Josephine is desperate for Rebecca to take her to New York, but Rebecca tries to connect with the teen through her own personal experiences. The author tells Josephine that if she doesn’t tell her who really killed Reena than there is no book, because Rebecca will not write a book filled with lies. Scared, Josephine again tries to get Rebecca to commit to taking her to New York, if she tells her who killed Reena. Rebecca won’t promise that, and Josephine storms off. At the morgue, the details of the attack that Reena endured are discussed based on the evidence left behind. The doctor explains that due to the severity of the injuries Reena sustained, she would have most likely died from them alone, had she not drowned. Cam, her father Roy, and Scott (Daniel Diemer), theorize that the serious injuries must have happened after what took place under the bridge, which means there was a second assault. Roy starts to wonder if maybe it might have been Reena’s father. Questioning why he wouldn’t come and identify his daughter at the morgue, Roy wants to investigate Manjit. Cam doubts this because Reena was branded with a cigarette like an animal. To Cam, Manjit wouldn’t do this to his daughter. Four months earlier, Manjit and Suman removed the door to Reena’s room because she snuck away the previous night. Reena is upset and angry at her parents and storms off. Telling Dusty her problems at Seven Oaks, Dusty mentions how she wishes she could choose her own parents. Dusty lights a cigarette and Reena asks if she can try one too. Dusty invites Reena to meet up with Josephine and Kelly Ellard (Izzy G.) later. At a diner, Rebecca is taking notes for her book when Warren comes in looking for leftovers. The writer and teen talk, and Rebecca introduces herself, while Warren makes his own introductions. The writer is quizzical and learns that Warren is living alone, and she offers to pay for whatever he orders. In Saanich, the media is having a field day with the story, and journalists from all over descend on the town. Kids all over the community are being questioned about who Reena was. At the vigil for Reena, Rebecca meets with Raj, and talks to him about the loss of his niece, and how she too has experienced something similar. Scott observes that Manjit hasn’t shown up for the memorial, and Cam reminds him that neither has Suman. Cam wonders if he could blame them for not wanting to come. Scott notices Rebecca talking to Raj. Cam talks with Rebecca, and they exchange pleasantries, while Cam wonders how Rebecca is doing with the situation. Offering Rebecca a chance to get a drink, they agree to meet at a local bar. Raj is upset at the journalists, saying that they aren’t asking the proper questions and that any one of the kids could be Reena’s murderer. The journalist tries to explain that each kid is showing such concern, but Raj isn’t interested and leaves. Reena is trying to fit in with her new friends, when she witnesses the beating that Warren receives from his fellow gang members. Wondering if everything is alright, Reena is shocked by what she sees. Dusty assures her it’s okay, and Warren is now accepted as a member of the gang. It’s at this moment, Josephine suggests they start their own gang, and this is where the Crip Mafia Cartel is established. Kelly and Josephine take a blood oath, like the mafia, and swear their loyalty to each other. Reena is excited and wants to join too, but Josephine won’t let her in. She insists that Reena prove herself first before her initiation. At a bar, Rebecca and Cam talk about old times, and she shows Cam a photo she found of the two of them and her brother Gabe. To Rebecca it is weird being back on the island. While Rebecca apologizes for losing touch, Cam reminds her that they didn’t lose touch, that Rebecca practically fell off the face of the earth. The two talk about how easy it is for Rebecca to get information, and she mentions that perhaps her work as a writer might be useful for the investigation of what happened to Reena. Wanting to dance, Rebecca heads to the dance floor starting a fresh song in the juke box and drags Cam along. The joy doesn’t last long as Cam leaves, with Rebecca following behind. In the bathroom the two kiss and rekindle their past relationship. At home, Reena Virk turns up her rap music which annoys her parents. Reena reminds them that it wouldn’t bother them if she had a door. Wondering why she is trying to upset her mother, Manjit offers to invite Reena’s friends over to dinner. Suman is not in favor of this. Reena agrees and sets some rules for a normal dinner at the household. Suman is not happy but placates her husband and doesn’t object. At the police station, while nursing a hangover, Cam learns from Scott that Manjit Virk has a criminal record, and that it was wiped clean with an expungement just a week before Reena’s death. Cam enlists Rebecca to find out what Manjit did. Arriving at the Virk house, she meets with Raj, and wonders how he is doing. Describing how he plans to get his real estate license and then he will leave the island, Rebecca tells the grieving uncle about the girls she is interviewing and how they knew Reena. She shows Raj that she knows about Manjit’s record, and while Rebecca tells the upset uncle that the press will get hold of Manjit’s record, she insists that if he talks to her, she can get some truth out to counter the narrative of the press. Raj begins to describe how Manjit had nothing to do with what happened and starts to explain that if you sleep with dogs, you just might get fleas. The conversation continues as the two continue their walk. Back in the past Reena arrives at Seven Oaks, and meets with Josephine, Dusty, and Kelly. She invites them all to dinner and the girls wonder if she is serious. With a little discussion Josephine says that they will come to her parents for dinner, (in the most sinister way possible). Reena appears to be none the wiser. At a local dinner, Samara is upset by how Kelly is acting with Warren. There is tension in the air. Trying to calm Samara, she tells Warren that Marissa (Ella Dixon) told her what he did under the bridge. Wondering why he would kick a girl, Warren apologizes and says that he only hit Reena once, and then left. Warren admits that he has nowhere to go. Kelly, Dusty, and Josephine are all in Kelly’s room, with Josephine trying on clothes, and discussing Kelly’s interests in Warren. Dusty asks about Samara, but Kelly believes that the couple will not last. At Samara’s house, Warren and she arrive together, and she is upset. She tells her boyfriend that she believes he hasn’t been honest with her. Warren tells Samara the truth about the night Reena died. He admits to going back after everyone left. Meanwhile, Josephine has gone into Kelly’s closet to try on shoes and finds Reena’s muddy boots. Warren plays a rap song for Samara that describes the criminal code for murder, indicating that was what he did the night Reena died. In Kelly’s closet, Dusty asks if the boots belong to Reena, and Josephine wonders why she did it. Kelly tells Josephine that she killed Reena for her. Review: Well, it only took three episodes, but we are almost certain that we know who the killers are. Chloe Guidry frightened me at points with her portrayal of Josephine, but it’s Izzy G.’s work as Kelly that seems to be the most sinister. She is the one to worry about, and Izzy G. infuses her scenes with terror, through her body language, and the look to gives when asked questions about the night Reena died. I liked how there was development between Cam and Rebecca. The earlier tension between the two characters basically told us there was a close intimate relationship between the two, but it makes me wonder what happened between Cam and Rebecca that would cause the writer to go out of her way to avoid the cop. A great episode, the suspense is built in, the acting is top notch. The one problem is that this is based on a real story, and the watching the flashbacks of Reena’s life, and seeing how Vritika Gupta infuses her part with such spunk and tenacity, and realism in the part of Reena, just makes me sad knowing that this girl was just trying to get along, and it got her killed for no reason.