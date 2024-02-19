TV Review: ABC News Studios’ “Me, Hereafter” Gives Victims a Voice from Beyond, But Does It Work?

Me, Hereafter is a new series from Hulu and ABC News Studios that serves as something between a documentary and a drama. True crime series often go into excruciating detail on the crimes, and the stories behind those who committed it. But one voice is always missing… that of the victim. Me, Hereafter seeks to find a new way to bring a voice to the murder victims. But does it succeed in that goal?

The voice of the victim “from the beyond” is presented alongside interviews from the victim’s families, investigators and lawyers, as well as CCTV footage and the like. Some of the events of each murder, like that of Savanna Greywind, are shown in dramatized fashion, as with your typical true crime docuseries. This case is a particularly harrowing one, with some truly shocking details regarding a murder that took place on the floor above the victim’s family’s own apartment.

Another episode features less input from family members, and more from investigators. It tells the story of a beloved community member who was murdered, and the twists that lead to the reveal of his murderer are quite intriguing. You definitely won’t expect it at first. The four-episode series also discusses the seemingly random and senseless murder of a successful real estate agent and mother of two, as well as the frantic search for a woman feared lost in a blizzard, and her sister’s determined quest for the truth.

Looking at Me, Hereafter as purely a true crime series, I think it told the story well, emotionally framing the tragic events with input from family. However, I wasn’t as taken with the unique premise of this series, namely the “voice of the victim from the beyond.” Even though some family members were involved with the series, it felt oddly disrespectful to me in the way they gave a voice. There’s only so much writers could put together in this style, and a lot of it felt very basic and uninspired. Essentially, it didn’t add anything to the story, more-so serving as a distraction that pulled me out of the very gripping, true details.

All four episodes of Me, Hereafter will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning Thursday, February 29th.