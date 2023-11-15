TV Review: “Drive with Swizz Beatz” is a Fun and Familiar Dive Into the World of Cars

Hulu offers all kinds of different content. From horror to comedy and everything in between, anyone can open up the streaming service and find incredible stories with unforgettable characters that they are sure to love. But, sometimes you just want to watch a music icon drive some crazy cars.

In Drive with Swizz Beatz, hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and son Nasir Dean (also known as Note Marcato) visit car-loving destinations, where they’ll examine the area’s distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.

First and foremost, it needs to be said that this show is not one that is going to appeal to a very large audience. This is a show that will mostly be enjoyed by car enthusiasts and maybe some who are just really big fans of Swizz Beats. Outside of that, the show doesn’t do a whole lot to appeal to a broader audience. It’s fairly cookie-cutter in the sense that it is a celebrity traveling to various locations to explore a topic they care about. There are a lot of shows like this one out there right now and they tend to only hit if they are covering a topic in which you’re interested.

With that being said, Swizz Beatz is a charismatic host who can drive (no pun intended) the show forward. It’s clear he is out of his element a bit, but he makes up for it with his at least seemingly genuine interest in the vehicles he explores and passion for the industry. I wouldn’t expect to see him making a permanent jump from music any time soon, but he gets the job done here.

Along with his son, Swizz also manages to make this show fun even for those who aren’t necessarily interested in the topic. It still doesn’t manage to transcend the very specific genre on which it focuses, but you don’t have to be a big fan of cars to at least get a brief moment of enjoyment out of watching a monster truck fly through the air. There are enough moments like that to make the enjoyable.

The real focus of this show though is to explore the different car cultures across the country and bring together different communities of car enthusiasts. It is interesting to hear from various types of people about their different passions all within the automotive realm. And in the end, Swizz’s goal is to bring different communities together, in different circles of that realm.

Overall, Drive with Swizz Beatz is not exactly must-see TV. It will be a lot of fun for avid car enthusiasts and fans of Swizz Beats will certainly enjoy his role in it. There are some fun moments to entertain a broader audience as well, but probably not enough to keep them tuning in for every episode. If you are someone who is passionate about cars, it’s worth a watch.

Drive with Swizz Beatz premieres November 16, 2023 on Hulu.