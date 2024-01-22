TV Review: Hulu’s “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” is a Familiar Reality Series with Charming Leads

Finally, the WWE has come back to Hulu! Okay that doesn’t really work here, but you get it. Hulu’s new reality series gives WWE fans a look behind the curtains at the lives of two of its biggest stars: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

Bianca Belair has been one of the most successful women in the history of WWE in just the first few years of her career. Montez Ford is an accomplished tag team star looking to launch his solo career. Outside of the ring though, they’re a married couple dealing with the life of a WWE superstar. Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez gives fans a closer at their lives both inside and outside of the ring.

The world of the WWE and reality television have crossed many times in the past. Shows like Total Divas and Total Bellas have been big successes in the past. Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez doesn’t exactly break any new ground. If you’ve seen either of those shows, you pretty much know what to expect from this one. You’re going to get confessional interviews, peeks at personal lives and behind-the-scenes looks at WWE events. It’s all very familiar.

And while so many WWE personalities know how to endear themselves to an audience, both Bianca and Montez are incredibly lovable. Bianca is effortlessly charming and inspirational while Montez is wildly entertaining. Together, they can carry the show on their personalities alone. Getting the peek behind the curtain at their unique lives is just a bonus.

The one knock against this show is the way in which it treats WWE as real competition. Of course, what these two superstars do is incredibly physically demanding and constantly puts them under a great deal of stress, but the way they talk about their upcoming matches and events feels very much like a WWE production at times. There are a few brief moments where they seem to step one foot outside of kayfabe and break the 4th wall just a bit, but for the most part, they treat it as a real sport and not a scripted event. A true behind-the-scenes look would be more interesting for the fans.

With that being said, this new series is certainty very enjoyable for WWE fans. Several other WWE superstars make appearances, including Liv Morgan, Angelo Dawkins, Omos and more. We get to see discussions between various superstars backstage at different WWE events and see some of the training sessions necessary to keep these unbelievable athletes in shape.

The series also gets away from the world of the WWE at times. For those who enjoy reality TV but don’t necessarily watch professional wrestling, there is plenty to enjoy here. This show is as much about two celebrity athletes living their lives as it is about the lives of WWE superstars. The spotlight gets shined on their family, their romantic life, their travel and much more outside of the ring.

Overall, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez isn’t exactly breaking any new ground but it is a very entertaining new reality series. It could be more interesting and exciting for WWE fans if it broke kayfabe a bit more and didn’t treat the business like true competition, but Bianca and Montez are the perfect subject for a show like this. Their lives are fascinating and they are so instantly charming and likable that it is very easy to become invested in this show and their story.

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez premieres Friday, February 2 with eight episodes dropping on Hulu.