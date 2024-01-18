TV Review: Hulu’s “Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People” Shines a Light on the Competitive World of Chili Heads

In this day and age, anything and everything imaginable can have its own dedicated group of fans. In previewing the new Hulu docuseries Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People, I’ve learned that there’s a highly dedicated group of pepper enthusiasts – all striving to eat and create the hottest peppers out there. I’m vaguely familiar with the popular Hot Ones series, which sees celebrities try some of the world’s hottest peppers, often with hilarious results, but that’s about as far as my knowledge goes. As far as eating hot things and spicy food, I actually have quite the low tolerance.

Throughout the introductory episode of Superhot, we’re introduced to many experienced names in the pepper community, as well as some up-and-coming chili heads. We first meet Johnny Scoville, who you could think of as the Walt Disney of the pepper community. He is the foremost pepper reviewer on YouTube, and his tolerance level is through the roof. An endorsement from him can set off your career as a pepper maker, while a turn-down can just as easily ruin it. In the first episode, we get to see an up-and-comer meet his hero, as he tries his creation and thankfully, Scoville gives his stamp of approval.

One pepper that most people should know is the Carolina Reaper, possibly because it was named the “World’s Hottest Pepper” by Guinness World Records from 2013-2023. But that proves to be a controversial point among many of the talking heads in this docuseries, with other, more unique peppers constantly vying for that top spot. Meanwhile, we meet another gentleman with a fun stage name, Jimmy Pickles, who is on a quest to create a pepper that far surpasses the spicy-level of the Carolina Reaper. And he surely is dedicated, with each room in his house serving as a part of the pepper growing process.

The second episode brings us into the world of competitive pepper eating contests, where winners and challengers push themselves beyond their limits for a variety of reasons – from clout chasing to chasing a high – with many people in the community being former substance addicts. It’s really quite interesting to see just what motivates these folks to put themselves through the heat of the world’s spiciest peppers.

The series is narrated by Ben Schwartz (DuckTales), who strikes an informative and quirky balance that adds a level of fun, while easily introducing us outsiders into the world of chili heads. I went into the series with little knowledge of the topic, and found myself pretty intrigued by their world. And while I’m interested to see where and how the participants' stories continue, I guarantee you I will not be trying any of those peppers for myself!

The 10-part docuseries Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People premieres Monday, January 22nd only on Hulu.