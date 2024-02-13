Two Children Received Brand New 3D Printed Spider-Man Bionic Arms

According to Open Bionics, two children that were born without a hand were the first to receive 3D printed Spider-Man bionic arms.

What’s Happening:

Last week two British children were the first in the entire world to be fitted for a Spider-Man bionic arm.

One was Safiyyah Uddin who is eight years old and said, “Sometimes it’s hard holding two books with one hand, and sometimes I drop things. I wanted a Hero Arm so I can hold things with both hands.”

She was asked if she uses the Hero Arm at school and said, “I use it for lots of things, taking my pencils out, my books, carrying my bag and I play cello with it!”

The other child that received a Hero Arm was nine year old Kaden Taylor from Burnham-on-Sea

His mom Colette Taylor, didn't want to hide Kaden’s limb difference and always gave him the choice if he wanted to wear an artificial arm. Colette said, “Kaden has never worn any prosthetics, we’ve always offered him options and he always refused. When I showed him the Hero Arm, he shouted ‘yes please!’”

When he opened the box and saw his Spider-Man Hero Arm, he exclaimed “Wow!” After looking closely at the designs said “the design is very artistic… I can’t believe I’m the first person in the world to get this!”

Now Kaden is able to do two-handed activities confidently, his mom added, "At the moment when he rides his bike, he falls off quite a bit, gets scratches and bruises, so having a Hero Arm will make a big difference in things he can do.”

Bionic superpower



Saffiyah Uddin and her mum Shelenaz tell us what a difference the arm has made to her life.#KayBurley FC pic.twitter.com/qhx8kKcTbz — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) February 12, 2024

About The Hero Arm: (According to Open Bionics)

The Hero Arm is a custom-made prosthesis using myoelectric sensors which detect underlying muscular contractions generated from specific muscle groups in the arm.

These muscle contractions are read via sensors on the skin and then amplified and converted to intuitive bionic hand movements.

Samantha Payne, co-founder at Open Bionics: “We’ve been working with Disney and Marvel