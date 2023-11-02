Two of Marvel’s Most Iconic Heroes Unite in New “Black Widow & Hawkeye” Comic Series

Announced earlier today by Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Lucca Comics & Games festival in Italy, two of Marvel’s most iconic heroes will share the spotlight next year in “Black Widow & Hawkeye.”

Celebrating 60 action-packed years of Black Widow and Hawkeye, this new chapter in the pair’s storied legacy will be told by rising Marvel stars, writer Stephanie Phillips, known for her acclaimed work on “Contest of Chaos” and “Cosmic Ghost Rider,” and Paolo Villanelli, currently delivering cosmic brilliance in “Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest.”

The four-issue limited series will both dive into the duo’s history of secrets and espionage while playing off recent developments including Natasha Romanoff’s recent bonding with a symbiote.

Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had no one to trust, they still had each other – even though their paths sometimes diverged. So when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the U.S. and Madripoor at odds, a symbiote-equipped Natasha Romanoff thinks nothing of coming to his aid. But as echoes of their past ripple into the present, it will take all their faith in each other – and the lessons learned along the way – to protect their futures.

Check out Stephen Segovia’s explosive cover below and celebrate Black Widow and Hawkeye’s milestone with this epic series this March.

