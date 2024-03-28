Two of Marvel’s Most Popular Heroes Leap Into Action in “Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII” Trailer

This May, an all-new three-part, globe-spanning saga starring the most intensely mismatched team-up in pop culture begins in "Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1.”

Deadpool and Wolverine’s latest joint adventure comes courtesy of two of the pair’s most legendary storytellers—formative Deadpool writer Joe Kelly and iconic Wolverine artist Adam Kubert.

Together, they’ve crafted a relentlessly explosive and deliciously violent series that’s both a must-have for comic fans and a perfect entry point for newcomers.

Featuring never-before-seen artwork, the all-new "Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII” trailer shows just how deadly the situation Wade and Logan find themselves in this time.

The series kicks off when the pair is targeted by Delta, an all-new super villain with the power to amplify a person’s abilities, strength, and savagery to their ultimate limit.

Taken to the ends of the earth by this new foe, Deadpool and Wolverine must embrace radical change and manage to work together to survive and bring down a twisted group of individuals bent on seeing them rip each other to shreds – those who watch. The action-packed trailer provides a first look at this villainous group and the weaponry at their disposal, but fans will have to wait till later in the series to behold the Delta’s fury!

Check out the covers along with the trailer and preorder "Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1″ at your local comic shop today.

