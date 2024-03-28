Two of Marvel’s Most Popular Heroes Leap Into Action in “Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII” Trailer

This May, an all-new three-part, globe-spanning saga starring the most intensely mismatched team-up in pop culture begins in "Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1.”
- Deadpool and Wolverine’s latest joint adventure comes courtesy of two of the pair’s most legendary storytellers—formative Deadpool writer Joe Kelly and iconic Wolverine artist Adam Kubert.
- Together, they’ve crafted a relentlessly explosive and deliciously violent series that’s both a must-have for comic fans and a perfect entry point for newcomers.
- Featuring never-before-seen artwork, the all-new "Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII” trailer shows just how deadly the situation Wade and Logan find themselves in this time.
- The series kicks off when the pair is targeted by Delta, an all-new super villain with the power to amplify a person’s abilities, strength, and savagery to their ultimate limit.
- Taken to the ends of the earth by this new foe, Deadpool and Wolverine must embrace radical change and manage to work together to survive and bring down a twisted group of individuals bent on seeing them rip each other to shreds – those who watch. The action-packed trailer provides a first look at this villainous group and the weaponry at their disposal, but fans will have to wait till later in the series to behold the Delta’s fury!
- Check out the covers along with the trailer and preorder "Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1″ at your local comic shop today.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Joe Kelly: “We've seen both guys get put through the physical ringer in many ways, and part of the fun is trying to one-up the next person, or whoever played with these characters before you, but always in service of the story. And I think in this case, my hope at least, is that we came up with a way to use these guys' very, very unique abilities in a way that reflects what's going on with them emotionally.”