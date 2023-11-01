“General Hospital” Star Tyler Christopher Passes Away at Age 50

Emmy-winning General Hospital star Tyler Christopher has passed away at the age of 50, according to People.
What’s Happening:
- Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the long-running medical ABC soap opera, General Hospital, from 1996 to 2016.
- He also played Stefan DiMera on NBC’s Days of Our Lives from 2018 to 2019, winning his second Daytime Emmy (and the fifth of his five career nominations) for the performance.
- Prior to their divorce in 2021, Christopher was married to former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo. Before that, he was married to Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.
- Christopher was placed under his sister's guardianship during a bout of alcohol withdrawal. He fell, hit his head and underwent life-saving surgery after internal bleeding. While Christopher was hospitalized, his sister filed for guardianship.
- Back in May, Christopher was arrested at the Hollywood Burbank Airport for public intoxication.
- Christopher's death was confirmed by his former General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard on Instagram.
What They’re Saying:
- Maurice Benard: "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him. Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."
- “General Hospital” Executive Producer Frank Valentini: “I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher’s passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine. On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”