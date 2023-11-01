“General Hospital” Star Tyler Christopher Passes Away at Age 50

Emmy-winning General Hospital star Tyler Christopher has passed away at the age of 50, according to People.

Christopher portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the long-running medical ABC General Hospital , from 1996 to 2016.

, from 1996 to 2016. He also played Stefan DiMera on NBC’s Days of Our Lives from 2018 to 2019, winning his second Daytime Emmy (and the fifth of his five career nominations) for the performance.

from 2018 to 2019, winning his second Daytime Emmy (and the fifth of his five career nominations) for the performance. Prior to their divorce in 2021, Christopher was married to former ESPN Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

star Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. Christopher was placed under his sister's guardianship during a bout of alcohol withdrawal. He fell, hit his head and underwent life-saving surgery after internal bleeding. While Christopher was hospitalized, his sister filed for guardianship.

Back in May, Christopher was arrested at the Hollywood Burbank Airport for public intoxication.

Christopher's death was confirmed by his former General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard on Instagram

