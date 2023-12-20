UFC 296 Prelims Most-Watched Ever on ESPN2

UFC 296 excited fans in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday but also put on quite a show for those watching all over the world. In fact, the preliminary fights for the pay-per-view event were the most-watched ever on ESPN2.

The UFC prelims were the most watched ever on ESPN2

While UFC pay-per-view events can be ordered through ESPN+, the prelims often air on other ESPN networks, like ESPN2.

UFC 296, which was headlined by two championship fights including a welterweight showdown between champion Leon Edwards and challenger Colby Covington, featured some very exciting prelims.

Some of the highlights on those prelims included: A huge submission victory for Ariane Lipski over Casey O’Neill in an incredibly impressive performance. A brutal knockout by former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt against talented contender Brian Kelleher. A “Fight of the Year” candidate between Irene Aldana and Karol Rosa who got the crowd on their feet before the start of the main card.

The average viewers for the UFC 296 prelims were up 20% from that of UFC 282, which aired almost exactly a year prior.

Additionally, ESPN has reported that overall viewership for UFC prelim broadcasts across both ESPN and ESPN2 was up 35% from 2022.

For the UFC, the event closed out their 2023 calendar as they begin preparing for their 2024 events.