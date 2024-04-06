Preview: Middleweight Contenders Meet in a Main Event Rematch at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 on ESPN+

The octagon returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas tonight for another Fight Night card featuring some very exciting matchups between some of the best fighters in the world. With UFC 300 looming, fight fans can enjoy some interesting bouts before the big show next week.

In a frequently changing middleweight division, two ranked contenders will face off in a main event that could have some major implications on those rankings. Plus, two featherweight matchups will bring four promising fighters to the octagon as each of them look to crack the top 15.

Featherweight bout: Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

Morgan Charriere impressed in his UFC debut in September, defeating Monolo Zecchini by knockout in the first round. The 28-year-old now sports a 19-9-1 record with 11 knockouts. He’s also riding a four-fight winning streak that brought him to the octagon. Charriere has proven to be a very dangerous striker and another knockout victory would at least put him on the radar for a spot in the featherweight rankings.

Chepe Mariscal is in a very similar situation. After winning his first two UFC bouts, Mariscal’s record now stands at 15-6 with seven knockouts. Riding a five-fight winning streak, he has the same momentum as his opponent as they step into the cage for this meeting. This should be a very exciting standup battle but it will be interesting to see if either fighter looks to grapple.

Featherweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

It’s a different story in this co-main event. Alexander Hernandez was once looked at as the next big thing in the featherweight division. However, he has not been able to put together back-to-back wins since 2018 and has lost three of his last four. Still, he boasts a 14-7 record with six knockouts, including three in the octagon. The talent is clearly there, her just needs to put it all together and start building some momentum. This would be a good place to start.

Damon Jackson is in a similar spot. After starting off his UFC career 5-1 with three finishes, he has dropped two in a row. Now with a 22-6-1 professional record and 15 submissions, Jackson will be looking to right the ship and climb into those featherweight rankings. If he can turn this into a grappling match, he has a good chance of doing exactly that.

Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

The middleweight division has seen four different champions in the last couple of years, with a lot of movement at the top of the rankings. And while there’s talent spread up and down the top 15 in the class, there’s plenty of room to move up. This main event features two guys who can take advantage of that.

Brendan Allen currently sits at six in the middleweight rankings after picking up big wins in his last six fights. Now boasting a 23-5 record with 14 submissions, Allen is red hot and seems destined for the top of the class. His last loss though came in 2021… against Chris Curtis. Now, he has the chance to avenge that loss and probably move up even higher in the middleweight ranks.

For Curtis, his trajectory has been a bit different since that win over Allen in 2021. Winning just three of his five fights since (minus one no contest), Curtis sits at 14 in the middleweight ranks. The longtime veteran sports an impressive record of 31-10 with 17 knockouts, including that big one over Allen. Coming off of a win his last time out, Curtis has a big opportunity to build momentum and prove he has Allen’s number and belongs in the top tier of this class. This clash of style should be fun to watch and it might just come down to who can dictate what type of fight this is.

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis will be held Saturday, April 6 at 6:00 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN+.