“Ultimate Spider-Man” Variant Cover Highlights Peter and MJ’s Ultimate Love Story

Honoring the vision of the original Ultimate Universe, Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe spinning out of Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch’s recent “Ultimate Invasion” series will captivate new and longtime readers with bold storytelling choices and extraordinary fresh takes on iconic characters. Marvel shared a first look at J. Scott Campbell’s variant cover for "Ultimate Spider-Man #1.”

Hickman and Marco Checchetto lead the way into this new era with their radical transformation of Peter Parker’s super hero journey in "Ultimate Spider-Man #1.”

Hitting stands on January 10, "Ultimate Spider-Man #1″ will spin a new web for Peter, presenting him as an older, wiser super hero who balances his great power and responsibility with being a loyal husband to Mary Jane and a loving father to their two kids.

It’s a new Spidey for a new generation and the introduction of the Parker family promises to make it the most surprising Spidey story of the 21st century.

To celebrate this new chapter of the Spider-Man mythos, legendary Spider-Man artist J. Scott Campbell has turned out a gorgeous variant cover for issue one.

Also available as a virgin variant cover, the best-selling artist’s latest piece captures Peter and MJ’s romance in his iconic style.

Check Campbell’s cover now and stay tuned later this week for more "Ultimate Spider-Man” news, including the premiere of the new "Ultimate Spider-Man” trailer.

