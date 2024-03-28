Updates to “Predator: Hunting Grounds” Coming Later This Year

The Jungle is alive once again. Predator: Hunting Grounds will release new content in 2024 and 2025 with the game’s original creator and asymmetrical multiplayer expert, IllFonic Inc.as the new publisher, collaborating with 20th Century Games to breathe more life into this fan-favorite.

Later this year and into 2025, following Patch 2.49 this April, fans can expect future DLC content, balance improvements, and an update to support Predator: Hunting Grounds on PlayStation 5 consoles.

on PlayStation 5 consoles. Even more exciting, for the first time, Xbox fans will have the chance to take on or become the iconic extraterrestrial warrior on Xbox Series X|S later in the year as well.

What is coming to the jungle in 2024/2025 – April 2024: Patch 2.49 will cover the currently released PS4 and PC: Steam / Epic Predator: Hunting Grounds. The focus is on player movement, Fireteam weapon rework and balance, Predator weapon balance, and UX/playability improvements. More to come in the team’s patch notes. Late 2024 Release: Xbox Series X|S, PS5Release: Predator is coming to Xbox. This release is focused on next-gen running on Unreal 4.27, Vivox, and Wwise, with a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition offered. Winter Release, 2024: New Predators Spring Release, 2025: More new Predators

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an immersive asymmetrical shooter set in remote areas worldwide. Players are transported into the Predator universe, giving fans the closest experience to being in the films, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey.

is an immersive asymmetrical shooter set in remote areas worldwide. Players are transported into the Predator universe, giving fans the closest experience to being in the films, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey. Play as an elite special forces team member – the Fireteam – and complete paramilitary operations before the Predator finds you. Then again, what better way to bond with your fellow Fireteam than to try to turn the tables on the Yautja… Hunt the Hunter!

Or play as the Predator to hunt the most worthy prey, choosing from your vast array of deadly alien tech to collect your trophies one by one. The Predator’s mission is clear: The Hunt. Study the warriors in the jungle and choose the best of the best to engage. Dispatch your targets and collect trophies to display as tokens of each hunt. Do not let your prey escape. Failure is not an option.

What they’re saying: