VeVe Launches Digital Comics Platform with More Than 300 Marvel Titles

VeVe, the home of premium digital collectibles, comics and artworks expanded today with the launch of VeVe Comics and Marvel titles have landed on the new digital platform.

Marvel fans can now choose from 300+ new digital issues on the VeVe Comics digital platform Avengers (2023) #1 Black Panther (2023) #1 Captain Marvel (2023) #1 Fall of the House of X (2024) #1 Fantastic Four (2022) #12 G.O.D.S. (2023) #1 Immortal Thor (2023) #1 Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant (2023) #1 Ultimate Spider-Man (2024) #1

You can learn more about each of these titles here

The new comics reader app and webstore fills a current gap in the industry, bringing fans non-subscription access to premium, licensed digital comic books with richer experiences and a fan-centric approach to reading and collecting.

With instant delivery of comics, VeVe Comics users, via a free app download (iOS and Android), can easily sort collections and their comic books using Quick Lists, while VeVe’s guided reading experience puts the reader in the heart of the story.

VeVe’s technology allows users to read comics panel by panel, one at a time.

VeVe has dedicated significant effort to ensure that the entire app experience is an enjoyable one for comic enthusiasts.

Each page is meticulously converted into a panel by panel experience by hand, creating a seamless reading and viewing experience for app users.

