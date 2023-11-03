Walt Disney Family Museum To Host Special Presentation Showcasing The Making of “I’m Hip”

The Walt Disney Family Museum will be hosting a special presentation showing the making of I’m Hip, a new animated short film from an iconic Disney animator and director.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco is hosting a special presentation of I’m Hip, an animated short film directed by veteran former Disney Director and Animator John Musker.

The Making of I’m Hip, An Animated Short by John Musker, will take place at the museum on Sunday, December 3rd at 1:00 PM. Tickets are available now at the official website here.

At Disney he was mentored by Eric Larson, veteran animator and one of Disney’s fabled “Nine Old Men,” who brought Figaro the cat to life in Pinocchio (1940), among many other characters in his distinguished career.

(1940), among many other characters in his distinguished career. Musker became an animator on The Fox and the Hound (1981), and later joined Ron Clements to direct The Great Mouse Detective (1986) alongside Disney veterans Burny Mattinson and Dave Michener. Clements and Musker paired up to write and direct The Little Mermaid (1989) which he co-produced with Disney Legend Howard Ashman. Clements and Musker also wrote and directed a number of subsequent animated features including Aladdin (1992), Hercules (1997), Treasure Planet (2002), and The Princess and the Frog (2009). Musker’s most recent feature project was Moana

