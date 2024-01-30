Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks Enter Into a Multi-Year Agreement Expanding Reach of TrueCut Motion Technology

Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks have entered a multi-year agreement to bring a collection of TrueCut Motion graded titles to home entertainment devices.

What’s Happening:

In a new agreement, Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks will bring a collection of TrueCut Motion graded titles to select home entertainment devices.

These titles maintain a new level of true filmmaker creative intent by eliminating motion playback anomalies, while maintaining the desired brightness levels; all while preserving the authentic cinematic motion look and feel of the source.

The revolutionary and award winning TrueCut Motion technology provides filmmakers with shot-by-shot motion grading tools, enabling new looks for storytelling, as well as correcting various motion anomalies that have plagued the latest high contrast, very bright consumer device displays.

TrueCut Motion technology then ensures that these creative choices are precisely mastered into the source material, delivering content with unparalleled quality to device displays.

What They’re Saying:

“At Disney, we are always looking for ways to elevate the viewer experience,” said Rachel Hutter, Head of Operations, Disney Studios. “TrueCut Motion technology brings a new level of creative reach to our filmmakers like never before.”

“Disney once again is extending the boundaries of the home cinematic experience, empowering its filmmakers to delight their audiences, and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Richard Miller, GM of TrueCut Motion at Pixelworks.