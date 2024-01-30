Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks Enter Into a Multi-Year Agreement Expanding Reach of TrueCut Motion Technology

Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks have entered a multi-year agreement to bring a collection of TrueCut Motion graded titles to home entertainment devices.
What’s Happening:
- In a new agreement, Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks will bring a collection of TrueCut Motion graded titles to select home entertainment devices.
- These titles maintain a new level of true filmmaker creative intent by eliminating motion playback anomalies, while maintaining the desired brightness levels; all while preserving the authentic cinematic motion look and feel of the source.
- The revolutionary and award winning TrueCut Motion technology provides filmmakers with shot-by-shot motion grading tools, enabling new looks for storytelling, as well as correcting various motion anomalies that have plagued the latest high contrast, very bright consumer device displays.
- TrueCut Motion technology then ensures that these creative choices are precisely mastered into the source material, delivering content with unparalleled quality to device displays.
- Pixelworks and TrueCut Motion are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.
What They’re Saying:
- “At Disney, we are always looking for ways to elevate the viewer experience,” said Rachel Hutter, Head of Operations, Disney Studios. “TrueCut Motion technology brings a new level of creative reach to our filmmakers like never before.”
- “Disney once again is extending the boundaries of the home cinematic experience, empowering its filmmakers to delight their audiences, and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Richard Miller, GM of TrueCut Motion at Pixelworks.
