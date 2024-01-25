Walt Disney Family Museum To Host Special Screening Of Acclaimed Short, “The Inventor”

The Walt Disney Family Museum is inviting folks to their San Francisco location for a very special program that will feature a screening and discussion with Jim Capobianco and his film, The Inventor.

What’s Happening:

Join the Walt Disney Family Museum for a special screening of The Inventor (2023)—a stop-motion journey through Leonardo da Vinci's curious mind and groundbreaking inventions—written and directed by Jim Capobianco, known for his Academy Award-nominated story work on the Pixar Animation Studios film, Ratatouille (2007).

Following the screening, Capobianco will give a presentation on the making of the film.

The special screening, talk, and Q&A are set to take place on Saturday, March 2nd, at Noon (PST). Tickets will sell for $15 for members, $30 Adults, $25 for seniors and students (with ID). $20 youths. Children 5 and under are free, registration is required.

Jim Capobianco is bringing the world of Leonardo Da Vinci to life in a new stylized, stop motion puppet and 2D hand drawn animated film for families & children of all ages. Voiced by Stephen Fry (Leonardo), Daisy Ridley (Marguerite), Marion Cotillard (Louise de Savoy) and Matt Berry (Pope X).

Discover a playful toy-like world of invention featuring flying machines, kings, queens and sneaky spies, where nothing seems to go right for the world's greatest inventor, and he is always running out of time. At the center of it all is the audacious and ever questioning Princess Marguerite (Daisy Ridley) who is the key to solving Leonardo's (Stephen Fry) quest for the meaning of life.

Tickets for The Making of The Inventor (2023) with Director Jim Capobianco will be available as follows:

All member levels: Purchase tickets online beginning Thursday, January 25 at noon PST via the Member Portal

Public (non-members): Purchase tickets online at the official website

Jim Capobianco received the 2008 Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Pixar’s Ratatouille (2007). He went on to write and direct the animated “documentary” short film, Your Friend the Rat (2007), for Ratatouille’s home video release, and won the 2008 ASIFA-Hollywood Annie Award for short films. Following Your Friend the Rat, Capobianco directed the critically acclaimed end titles for Pixar Animation Studios’ 2008 release WALL-E. A graduate of California Institute of the Arts, Capobianco started his career in the Story Department at Walt Disney Feature Animation on The Lion King (1994). After five years at Disney, Capobianco relocated to Pixar Animation Studios where he was influential on the stories of many of Pixar’s films from A Bug’s Life (1998) to Coco (2017). In 2009, Capobianco finished Leonardo, his first independent film, now in the permanent collection of the MoMA in New York City. He also formed Aerial Contrivance Workshop (ACW) a story design studio. With ACW, Capobianco created and directed the 2D animation sequence for Walt Disney Pictures’ Mary Poppins Returns (2018), winning his second Annie Award. Capobianco then served as the Animation Director of Philharmonia Fantastique (2022), an animated fantasia for live symphony. Capobianco has recently written and directed his first feature film The Inventor (2023) and is working on writing and developing numerous scripts and books for children.