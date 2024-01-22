Hulu Shares First Look Images From New Limited Series “We Were the Lucky Ones”

Hulu has shared several first look images from their upcoming limited series, We Were the Lucky Ones, which will premiere with three episodes on March 28th.
What’s Happening:
- Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite.
- We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.
- The series stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert.
- The limited series is executive produced and written by Erica Lipez (Julia, The Morning Show), who also serves as showrunner.
- Thomas Kail (Fosse/Verdon) directs and executive produces along with Jennifer Todd who will also executive produce for Old 320 Sycamore.
- Adam Milch will executive produce and We Were the Lucky Ones author Georgia Hunter will co-executive produce.
- The limited series, based on a true story, will premiere on Hulu with three episodes on March 28th, and new episodes launching weekly.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now