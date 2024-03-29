“We Were the Lucky Ones” Theme Now Available to Stream

Hollywood Records has released “We Were the Lucky Ones Theme” by Academy Award and Emmy-winning composer Rachel Portman coinciding with the premiere of the series on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

Composed by Rachel Portman ( Emma , The Cider House Rules ), the main theme to the new Hulu limited series We Were the Lucky Ones is now available on your favorite streaming platforms, including: Apple Music Spotify YouTube Music Amazon Music

, ), the main theme to the new Hulu limited series is now available on your favorite streaming platforms, including: The release coincides with today’s three-episode premiere of the series on Hulu.

The full soundtrack by Rachel Portman and Jon Ehrlich will be available on digital platforms on May 3rd.

.

What They’re Saying:

Rachel Portman: “I spent quite a while writing the main title theme for We Were the Lucky Ones. I felt I had to know the story’s material really well before writing it. I wanted it to be compelling, emotional, and full of longing whilst also honoring the hope as well as the loss in this inspiring story. The solo cello’s rich voice seemed right for the protagonist in the theme while the piano and string accompaniment kept up momentum, moving the story forward.”

About We Were the Lucky Ones:

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, this eight-episode limited series was inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of WWII. The series follows them across continents as they do everything in their power to survive, and to reunite.

We Were the Lucky Ones demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds.

demonstrates how in the face of the twentieth century’s darkest moment, the human spirit can endure and even thrive. The series is a tribute to the triumph of hope and love against all odds. The series stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert.

The first three episodes of the series are now streaming on Hulu, with the remaining episodes streaming individually on subsequent Thursdays.

Check out Luke’s review We Were the Lucky Ones.