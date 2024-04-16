Nightmarish New “Werewolf by Night” Red Band Comic Coming Soon from Marvel

This summer, "Werewolf by Night” embarks on new adventures so violent and bloody, it can only be told in Marvel’s new Red Band format. Marvel shared a first look at the new comic.

In "Werewolf by Night,” Jack Russell’s new solo ongoing series, will be written by Jason Loo, writer of the upcoming "Werewolf by Night: Blood Hunt” one-shot, and drawn by artist Sergio Dávila, known for his bold work on titles like “Venom” and “Thor.”

Marvel’s premier horror icon will undergo a startling transformation during “Blood Hunt” that will cause his upcoming battles and hunts to be too graphic for some readers.

Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity, "Werewolf by Night” will mark a new chapter in the character’s 50-year storytelling history as Jack gets his claws, fangs, and fur blood-soaked like never before.

Jack Russell has been trying to live a simple life—but in the deadly and dramatic wake of the Blood Hunt, his life is about to be turned upside down in ways he never imagined! With new enemies hoping to extract a (literal) pound of flesh and Jack unsure if he can be trusted around old allies and a lost love, the original "Werewolf by Night” is in for the fight of his life… and he’s in it alone!

Check out E.M. Gist’s cover and preorder "Werewolf by Night #1″ at your local comic shop today.

What they’re saying: