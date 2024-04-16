Nightmarish New “Werewolf by Night” Red Band Comic Coming Soon from Marvel

This summer, "Werewolf by Night” embarks on new adventures so violent and bloody, it can only be told in Marvel’s new Red Band format. Marvel shared a first look at the new comic.
- In "Werewolf by Night,” Jack Russell’s new solo ongoing series, will be written by Jason Loo, writer of the upcoming "Werewolf by Night: Blood Hunt” one-shot, and drawn by artist Sergio Dávila, known for his bold work on titles like “Venom” and “Thor.”
- Marvel’s premier horror icon will undergo a startling transformation during “Blood Hunt” that will cause his upcoming battles and hunts to be too graphic for some readers.
- Labeled with a Parental Advisory and polybagged to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity, "Werewolf by Night” will mark a new chapter in the character’s 50-year storytelling history as Jack gets his claws, fangs, and fur blood-soaked like never before.
- Jack Russell has been trying to live a simple life—but in the deadly and dramatic wake of the Blood Hunt, his life is about to be turned upside down in ways he never imagined! With new enemies hoping to extract a (literal) pound of flesh and Jack unsure if he can be trusted around old allies and a lost love, the original "Werewolf by Night” is in for the fight of his life… and he’s in it alone!
- Check out E.M. Gist’s cover and preorder "Werewolf by Night #1″ at your local comic shop today.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jason Loo: "I give Jack Russell a taste of the life he wants before the Blood Hunt event rips it away and leaves blood on his hands. His new journey is to find redemption while figuring out his new lycanthropic transformation. No one is safe when the full moon is out. But luckily, Elsa Bloodstone is around to keep him in check. Our team is delivering a very metal, monster comic and we’re not holding back. I’m both shocked and impressed at myself for conjuring up these gruesome scenes from the dark recesses of my mind, then seeing them come to life with every gory detail thanks to penciler Sergio Dávila and inker JP Mayer, as our editors keep giving us the thumbs up of approval. This is literally our smash room in a Red Band comic."
- Artist Sergio Dávila: "This has been a great experience. Jason Loo is writing a very wild ‘Werewolf by Night’ and I’m having a lot of fun with the character. I’ve always enjoyed taking characters to the extreme and ‘Werewolf by Night’ is someone very much tormented by his inner self, so this is a book full of intense action and lots of blood!"