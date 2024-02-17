ABC’s “What Would You Do?” Returns with New Guest Hosts and More Headline-Inspired Scenarios

On February 18th, ABC News’ What Would You Do? returns for its 16th season. And, this time around, host John Quiñones is joined by two guest hosts: Sara Haines (The View, The Chase) and W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America).

As the show has done in the past, the new season once again takes inspiration from current headlines. For example, the first episode kicks off with a scenario related to teachers losing their jobs after their OnlyFans accounts were discovered. Granted, the show tones things down a bit with no mention of more explicit activities, but there’s no mistaking the origin of the idea. Meanwhile, other scenarios featured in the premiere include rude customers (or “Karens,” if you will), immigrant employment, and photo-taking gym creeps.

Of course, as I mentioned, the big change this season is the addition of guest hosts Haines and Bell. As a big fan of both, I was excited to see them on the show. However, it seems that these new hosts won’t both appear in each episode. So, while Haines is featured in a scenario regarding public breastfeeding the first episode of this season, viewers will need to wait until episode 2 to see Bell (with a scenario involving hiring and black hair).

What’s cool is that, rather than just stepping into Quiñones shoes, Haines and Bell get a chance to insert their own personalities and interests into their segments. In fact, the show even sets each of their scenarios in their home states of Iowa and Alabama respectively. It was also interesting to see the two newbies squirm in their seats a bit as the scenes played out, whereas the old pro Quiñones has probably seen it all at this point (Bell’s reactions were a particular highlight for me).

Speaking of squirming, if you’re like me and can’t help but cringe as some of these scenarios play out, that part won’t change. Of course, that’s by design as the show’s entire premise is putting people in uncomfortable situations and seeing, well, what they would do. The good news is that, while it can be hard to watch at times, there are also plenty of uplifting and encouraging moments that make up for it.

As someone who hasn’t watched the show for a while, I’ll admit that I actually found the acting to be more impressive than I necessarily remember. In each of the scenarios I watched, the players did a fantastic job of making it feel real. I can only imagine how challenging of a task that must be considering the amount of improv it requires — not to mention the real-life conflict that comes with it. Pulling off What Would You Do? without these talents would be impossible, so I commend them for doing such an impressive job.

If you’ve never seen What Would You Do?, season 16 is as good a time to jump onboard as any. With guest hosts bringing new perspectives and current events always keeping the show’s premises up to date, it feels as fresh as ever. At the same time, those who have watched the program from the beginning will certainly continue to enjoy it now. After all, it’s hard not to smile at least a little bit the moment Quiñones (or Haines or Bell) step onto the set. Honestly, it’s those iconic moments that make What Would You Do? worth watching.

What Would You Do? airs Sunday night starting February 18th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.