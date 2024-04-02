“What Would You Do?” Season Finale Will Air on April 21st

If you're a fan of the popular show, What Would You Do? you will want to set your DVRs for April 21 for the season finale.
What's Happening:
- Fans of the popular TV show What Would You Do? will want to see the season finale on April 21 at 10:01–11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC.
- You can also catch this episode the next day on Hulu.
- Hidden cameras show what bystanders would do in interesting or uncomfortable situations. Will they help someone in need or mind their own business?
About What Would You Do? Season Finale:
- Hidden cameras reveal what people do when a wife asks her husband for an open marriage, a teen faces peer pressure, patrons hold loud video calls in public, a bakery refuses to serve a same-sex couple, and a mother harshly disciplines her child.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com