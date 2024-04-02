“What Would You Do?” Season Finale Will Air on April 21st

If you're a fan of the popular show, What Would You Do? you will want to set your DVRs for April 21 for the season finale.

What's Happening:

Fans of the popular TV show What Would You Do? will want to see the season finale on April 21 at 10:01–11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC

will want to see the season finale on April 21 at 10:01–11:00 p.m. EDT on You can also catch this episode the next day on Hulu

Hidden cameras show what bystanders would do in interesting or uncomfortable situations. Will they help someone in need or mind their own business?

About What Would You Do? Season Finale:

Hidden cameras reveal what people do when a wife asks her husband for an open marriage, a teen faces peer pressure, patrons hold loud video calls in public, a bakery refuses to serve a same-sex couple, and a mother harshly disciplines her child.