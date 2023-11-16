“Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic” Will Premiere November 20th on ESPN+

Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic, a new longform documentary from SC features a fervent Kansas City Chiefs superfan, Xaviar Babudar. This will premiere November 20 on ESPN+.

Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic , a new longform documentary from SC Featured, unravels the astonishing tale of a fervent Kansas City Chiefs superfan, Xaviar Babudar.

The 40-minute Where Wolf takes viewers on a gripping journey through the life of Babudar, a passionate football enthusiast whose alleged actions took a criminal turn, leaving the nation in shock.

takes viewers on a gripping journey through the life of Babudar, a passionate football enthusiast whose alleged actions took a criminal turn, leaving the nation in shock. In his first public comments since his second arrest, Babudar – through his lawyer – responds from jail to extensive questions from ESPN’s Elizabeth Merrill, one of the feature’s reporters.

The program will make its exclusive debut on ESPN+ on Monday, November 20, offering an immersive exploration of the motivations and circumstances that led to ChiefsAholic’s notoriety after being arrested and charged with robbing multiple banks across the United States.

The documentary aims to provide an in-depth examination of the intriguing narrative behind ChiefsAholic, combining exclusive interviews, compelling visuals, and expert analysis.

Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic was directed and produced by Martin Khodabakhshian with reporting from Merrill and David Purdum.

Interviewees Featured in the Documentary:

Xaviar Babudar (Through Matthew Merryman) – ChiefsAholic

Matthew Merryman – Xaviar Babudar’s Attorney

Todd Blish – Bixby, OK Police Chief

Steve Kunzweiler – Tulsa, OK District Attorney

Lynn “Weirdwolf” Schmidt – Chiefs Superfan

Braiden Turner – Host, KC Sports Network

Lindsay True – Longtime Chiefs Fan

