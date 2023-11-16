“Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic” Will Premiere November 20th on ESPN+

Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic, a new longform documentary from SC features a fervent Kansas City Chiefs superfan, Xaviar Babudar. This will premiere November 20 on ESPN+.
What’s Happening:
- Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic, a new longform documentary from SC Featured, unravels the astonishing tale of a fervent Kansas City Chiefs superfan, Xaviar Babudar.
- The 40-minute Where Wolf takes viewers on a gripping journey through the life of Babudar, a passionate football enthusiast whose alleged actions took a criminal turn, leaving the nation in shock.
- In his first public comments since his second arrest, Babudar – through his lawyer – responds from jail to extensive questions from ESPN’s Elizabeth Merrill, one of the feature’s reporters.
- The program will make its exclusive debut on ESPN+ on Monday, November 20, offering an immersive exploration of the motivations and circumstances that led to ChiefsAholic’s notoriety after being arrested and charged with robbing multiple banks across the United States.
- The documentary aims to provide an in-depth examination of the intriguing narrative behind ChiefsAholic, combining exclusive interviews, compelling visuals, and expert analysis.
- Where Wolf: The Search for ChiefsAholic was directed and produced by Martin Khodabakhshian with reporting from Merrill and David Purdum.
Interviewees Featured in the Documentary:
- Xaviar Babudar (Through Matthew Merryman) – ChiefsAholic
- Matthew Merryman – Xaviar Babudar’s Attorney
- Todd Blish – Bixby, OK Police Chief
- Steve Kunzweiler – Tulsa, OK District Attorney
- Lynn “Weirdwolf” Schmidt – Chiefs Superfan
- Braiden Turner – Host, KC Sports Network
- Lindsay True – Longtime Chiefs Fan
What They’re Saying:
- “We’ve been reporting this story for almost a year, and although ChiefsAholic had a huge online presence, extracting even the most basic information about him was a challenge,” said Merrill. “So, when his attorney agreed to send him a list of our questions in September, we felt as if it was somewhat of a breakthrough. Babudar wouldn’t answer questions about his case, but he did paint a picture of a man who got caught up in his own superfan persona.”