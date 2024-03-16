Widow’s Symbiote Comes for Clint Barton in First Look at “Black Widow & Hawkeye #2”

Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming "Black Widow & Hawkeye #2,” featuring Widow and her new symbiote companion getting into it with the world’s greatest archer.
- In "Black Widow & Hawkeye (2024) #1″ by Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli, Black Widow reunited with Hawkeye following the death of a prominent Russian figurehead, only to discover that Clint was indeed behind it.
- Now, in "Black Widow & Hawkeye (2024) #2,” Clint will clash with Natasha's symbiote—a move that puts his life in danger. With a cadre of assassins hot on their heels, the longtime friends will find their loyalties tested and their skills pushed to the limit.
- A special first look at "Black Widow & Hawkeye (2024) #2″ finds Clint taken by surprise when Natasha's symbiote lashes out at him.
- One page sees Clint struck with a dart, which sends Natasha and her symbiote into a fury directed at his unseen assailant, while Natasha uses her symbiote to an unconscious Clint in another. Finally, a flashback revisits one of their earliest adventures together, where Clint stood up for Natasha when no one else would.
- Can Natasha's symbiote and Clint get along long enough for her to save him? Find out in "Black Widow & Hawkeye #2,” on sale April 17.
- Check out the cover and interior art from the upcoming comic below: