Widow’s Symbiote Comes for Clint Barton in First Look at “Black Widow & Hawkeye #2”

Marvel has shared a first look at the upcoming "Black Widow & Hawkeye #2,” featuring Widow and her new symbiote companion getting into it with the world’s greatest archer.

In "Black Widow & Hawkeye (2024) #1″ by Stephanie Phillips and Paolo Villanelli, Black Widow reunited with Hawkeye following the death of a prominent Russian figurehead, only to discover that Clint was indeed behind it.

Now, in "Black Widow & Hawkeye (2024) #2,” Clint will clash with Natasha's symbiote—a move that puts his life in danger. With a cadre of assassins hot on their heels, the longtime friends will find their loyalties tested and their skills pushed to the limit.

A special first look at "Black Widow & Hawkeye (2024) #2″ finds Clint taken by surprise when Natasha's symbiote lashes out at him.

One page sees Clint struck with a dart, which sends Natasha and her symbiote into a fury directed at his unseen assailant, while Natasha uses her symbiote to an unconscious Clint in another. Finally, a flashback revisits one of their earliest adventures together, where Clint stood up for Natasha when no one else would.

Can Natasha's symbiote and Clint get along long enough for her to save him? Find out in "Black Widow & Hawkeye #2,” on sale April 17.

Check out the cover and interior art from the upcoming comic below: