Book Review: “Winston Chu vs. the Wingmeisters” is the Perfect Ending to a Joyous Story of Family and the Magic We Make

Stacey Lee brings readers back to the wonderful world of San Francisco with Winston Chu and his friends as they battle the whimsical magic of enchanted magpie men in Winston Chu vs. the Wingmeisters.

Having saved his sister Coco from the malevolent Mr. Pang, Winston, his sister Philippa, and his friends Mav, Cassa, Bijal, and Monroe all work together to determine if Mr. Gu, the leading candidate for mayor, is a danger or someone to cheer for. The group quickly learns that Gu may look wholesome and seem like the ideal person to lead the city, but that is all a lie concocted by magic.

The further the group dives into the mystery of what Mr. Gu is up to, the deeper they fall into the magic that is wielded by Gu, and before long, Winston and his friends will have to trust Mr. Pang for help. There is a mystery happening on Treasure Island. A mysterious fog is plaguing the city, and an unbelievable number of birds are finding a home in the city.

As Winston and his friends dig deeper into what Mr. Gu is doing, a final confrontation comes about, where Winston will have to take the lead to save the city, and his friends. Familial love, and a desire to let old grievances go will be the only hope for salvation.

I adored the first Winston Chu book because it was a middle grade story that had normal kids, dealing with normal problems, that happened to connect with Chinese mythology. Winston and his friends rely on their own creative abilities and not mythological powers from their godly parents to protect San Francisco. There is nothing special about Winston and his friends. They are just like the reader.

Stacey Lee not only builds a great narrative of family loss, healing, and supportive friends, she makes the city of San Francisco a main character of the story. Every moment of her description of the landscape and the buildings only further entices this reader to one day visit the city. It’s quite a feat to write such a wonderful fun filled novel, but to do so while also making a city come alive and push the reader to want to visit one day, is magical.

I am happy and very pleased to report that Lee has not only retained the whimsy and beauty of her first book with Winston Chu vs. the Wingmeisters but she has managed to flesh out her characters with more depth and growth that fans of her first book will want to see. Readers still get to see more of the beauty of San Francisco, the further growing bonds of Winston and his sister Philippa, and the teamwork needed to stop Mr. Gu.

Gu the politician promises a state-of-the-art box that will help everyone, but the nefarious side of this aide for the city is that anyone who visits the box gets their brain swapped with a bird’s brain. The visitors literally become bird brains. Lee playfully uses the notion that technology can turn us into mindless zombies when we become addicted to it. Sometimes the magic of technology is a promise that cannot live up to reality.

The Rick Riordan Presents imprint brings stories from diverse authors who show readers the world through books. Stacey Lee creates a unique world with her Winston Chu series that allows readers to escape reality into the pages of her imagination.

To commit to a story that is fun, family oriented, action packed, safe from the real-world doom that sometimes gets reflected into art these days, especially on to the pages of the latest books, is a refreshing change that this reader will always appreciate, enjoy, and celebrate.

Even though Winston Chu vs. the Wingmeisters is a fantastically fun adventure, Stacey Lee manages to include charmed items and an opening for readers to explore more of Chinese mythology, but it is the inclusion of the Golden Gate International Exposition from 1939-1940 which was held on Treasure Island that has me in awe.

Using this island and the remnants of the fair as a focal point for the journey that Winston has with his friends was a brilliant choice. Lee’s inclusion of the San Francisco World’s fair reminds readers that sometimes, magical places existed and were created by humans. To those who visited these historical moments, they were enchanted by what they saw, because most visitors had never seen anything like the spectacle of a World’s fair. I am a worlds’ fair fan and anytime that an author uses any of them as a plot point hooks me immediately.

Readers will enjoy Winston Chu vs. the Wingmeisters because it not only builds on the wonderful character development of our lead character, but it will challenge the notion of what is magical. Stacey Lee has created a bright shining gem of wit, wonder, and adventure. Her duology of books with Winston and his friends will delight every reader from 8-80.

Winston Chu vs. the Wingmeisters is a delightful vacation into the written world of a talented author, who reminds this reader to keep my eyes open, and to appreciate the beauty of the world around me. I just hope this isn’t the last readers will see of Winston and his friends.