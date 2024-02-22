Wolverine and Deadpool to Team Up All Summer in Marvel’s “Weapon X-Traction”

It’s the summer of pop culture’s favorite frenemies: Deadpool and Wolverine! Just in time for Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine film this July, a special new team-up saga will run across eight Marvel titles this summer as bonus backup tales.

  • Written by Ryan North (“Fantastic Four”) and drawn by Javier Garrón (“Avengers”), “Weapon X-Traction” will begin in July’s “Incredible Hulk #14.”
  • With no increase on the select issue’s pricing, the backup stories will give readers a dose of Wolverine/Deadpool action at no extra charge.
  • “Weapon X-Traction” kicks off when a weary Wolverine runs into a clingy Deadpool at a favorite watering hole. From this humble beginning, they embark on an epic journey of non-friendship that will carry them across the multiverse, battling zombies and gun-wielding librarians and of course one another.
  • Check out the promotional artwork now, and don’t miss this thrilling Wolverine/Deadpool adventure kicking off Part 1 in “Incredible Hulk #14.”

  • Stay tuned to learn what other issues will play host to this thrilling new Wolverine/Deadpool adventure.
