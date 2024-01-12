Wolverine, She-Hulk, Loki and More Get Venomized in Marvel’s “What If?…Venom”

When Eddie Brock joined with the Venom symbiote, it unleashed his unstable nature and lethal tendencies, but what if the symbiote bonded with others instead? Writer Jeremy Holt (Marvel’s Voices: Spider-Verse) and artists Jesús Hervás, Tadam Gyadu, Manuel Garcia, and Diogenes Neves answer that pressing question and more in “What If?… Venom.”

Launching next month, the five-issue limited series will put a bold twist on the Venom symbiote’s origin as it’s rejected by Peter Parker and tossed around on a thrilling trip through the Marvel Universe.

This amazing unearthly power will be given to the likes of She-Hulk, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Loki Moon Knight

The saga will explore how all these characters grapple with their newfound gifts and reveal who the symbiote will ultimately seek control of! Today, fans can see four new symbiote designs and a special first look at the debut issue showing She-Hulk unleashed.

Years ago, in a familiar church tower, the Venom symbiote was spurned by Peter Parker and found a willing host in the vengeful and wrathful Eddie Brock! Or, at least, that’s the story you know! Get an all-new look at what makes the Marvel Universe’s most sinister symbiote tick, starting with a journey that reimagines its earliest days bonded to a host with a rage and temper entirely different from those of Eddie Brock.

Check out the design sheets along with a special first look and see the fractured paths of what could have been for the Lethal Protector when “What If?… Venom” hit stands in February.

What they’re saying: