A New Era Begins on Cover of Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s “X-Men #1”

The fall of Krakoa will go down as one of the darkest chapters in mutant history, but Cyclops refuses to allow the X-Men to be victims. The first X-Man, mutantkind’s ultimate leader, and arguably the most brilliant strategic mind in the entire Marvel Universe, Scott Summers steps up to guide his species towards a better future in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s “X-Men.”

Announced last month

Krakoa is gone, ORCHIS has fallen…but the X-Men remain, always. Cyclops leads, because that is what he does. Beast builds, because that is what he does. And from their new home in Alaska, the X-Men raise a flag of defiance. Mutant business is their business. Join Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Magik, Kid Omega, Temper, and Juggernaut as new forces in the world move into position, battling for the destiny and philosophy of the mutant species.

With three flagship titles and a host of additional satellite series, the upcoming From the Ashes era will present fans with a wide range of different approaches to the X-Men’s mission statement.

Gail Simone and David Marquez’ “Uncanny X-Men” delivers globetrotting super hero adventures as the X-Men show the world all the good mutantkind can accomplish.

Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero’s “Exceptional X-Men” focuses on the trials and training young mutants need to undergo to survive in a world against them.

Meanwhile, MacKay and Stegman’s “X-Men” sees mutantkind flex their strength and keep hope alive by any means necessary.

Check out Cyclops’ squad on Stegman’s “X-Men #1″ cover below and follow them into the deadliest places a mutant can go this July! Stay tuned in the weeks ahead for more From the Ashes news including variant cover reveals, series announcements, and more.

What they’re saying: