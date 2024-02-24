First Look at Marvel’s “X-Men ’97 #1” Pits the Team Against Magneto

Ahead of Marvel Studios' X-Men ’97, coming soon to Disney+, the beloved X-Men team returns in an official comic book prelude by Steve Foxe and Salva Espín. Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming first issue.

On sale March 27, “X-Men '97 (2024) #1″ checks in with Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine, Cyclops, Rogue, and more.

Created in collaboration with the showrunners, the comic series will show what these characters have been up to in the time before their return.

Don't miss the startling revelations that will lead directly into the hotly anticipated new Disney+ series.

A special first look at “X-Men '97 (2024) #1″ shows Magneto terrorizing a street full of people – until he is interrupted by an optic blast from Cyclops. When he turns, he finds Wolverine, Storm, Jubilee, and Bishop as well. Wolverine leaps into action, only to meet a rebuff by Magneto. In one page, Cyclops leads the team to the Danger Room, but quickly finds himself in an argument with Wolverine. In another page, the team swings back into action against some heavily armed foes. Finally, Storm shows off her new look for Jubilee.

What were the X-Men up to before their return in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97? Find out in “X-Men '97 #1″, on sale March 27.