“X-Men ’97” “Previously On” Feature Catches Fans Up Ahead of Disney+ Premiere Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the two-episode premiere of Marvel Animation's all-new X-Men '97 on Disney+. Ahead of that, Marvel has released a “Previously On” feature to help get fans ready.

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow, March 20, you can see the two-episode premiere of Marvel Animation's all-new X-Men '97 on Disney+.

on Disney+. With so little time left, if you can’t fully catch up on X-Men: The Animated Series (which the new series is a direct follow-up to), then a new feature has you covered.

(which the new series is a direct follow-up to), then a new feature has you covered. In this two-and-a-half minute “Previously on,” old fans can get a refresher on key moments from the show — while new fans can catch-up quick.

Check out the video below:

About X-Men '97:

Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The all-new series features 10 episodes.

Voice Cast:

Ray Chase as Cyclops

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm

Cal Dodd as Wolverine

JP Karliak as Morph

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Beast

AJ LoCascio as Gambit

Holly Chou as Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop

Matthew Waterson as Magneto

Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler