“X-Men ’97” “Previously On” Feature Catches Fans Up Ahead of Disney+ Premiere Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the two-episode premiere of Marvel Animation's all-new X-Men '97 on Disney+. Ahead of that, Marvel has released a “Previously On” feature to help get fans ready.

What’s Happening:

  • Tomorrow, March 20, you can see the two-episode premiere of Marvel Animation's all-new X-Men '97 on Disney+.
  • With so little time left, if you can’t fully catch up on X-Men: The Animated Series (which the new series is a direct follow-up to), then a new feature has you covered.
  • In this two-and-a-half minute “Previously on,” old fans can get a refresher on key moments from the show — while new fans can catch-up quick.
  • Check out the video below:

About X-Men '97:

  • Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
  • The all-new series features 10 episodes.

Voice Cast:

  • Ray Chase as Cyclops
  • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
  • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
  • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
  • JP Karliak as Morph
  • Lenore Zann as Rogue
  • George Buza as Beast
  • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
  • Holly Chou as Jubilee
  • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
  • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
  • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

