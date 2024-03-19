“X-Men ’97” “Previously On” Feature Catches Fans Up Ahead of Disney+ Premiere Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the two-episode premiere of Marvel Animation's all-new X-Men '97 on Disney+. Ahead of that, Marvel has released a “Previously On” feature to help get fans ready.
What’s Happening:
- Tomorrow, March 20, you can see the two-episode premiere of Marvel Animation's all-new X-Men '97 on Disney+.
- With so little time left, if you can’t fully catch up on X-Men: The Animated Series (which the new series is a direct follow-up to), then a new feature has you covered.
- In this two-and-a-half minute “Previously on,” old fans can get a refresher on key moments from the show — while new fans can catch-up quick.
- Check out the video below:
About X-Men '97:
- Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
- The all-new series features 10 episodes.
Voice Cast:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
