“X-Men ’97” Original Soundtrack Now Available On Major Streaming Platforms

The original soundtrack to the hit Disney+ series from Marvel Animation, X-Men ‘97, is now available for streaming on most major digital platforms.

What’s Happening:

Available today, Hollywood Records releases the soundtrack to Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 – all 10 episodes of the series are now streaming on Disney+.

The music, composed by the Newton Brothers (Goosebumps, Five Nights at Freddy's) is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

The Newton Brothers, Andy Grush and Taylor Newton Stewart, are acclaimed composers in film and TV, known for blending orchestration with electronics to create impactful scores. They're currently bringing their innovative sound to Marvel's X-Men '97, promising a modern twist on the classic series.

Their work on Five Nights at Freddy's highlighted their skill in enhancing horror with music, contributing to its widespread success. Additionally, their scoring for Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher has been celebrated for its emotional depth, showcasing their versatility and influence in storytelling through music.

As they approach X-Men '97, the Newton Brothers' proven track record suggests a compelling score that will engage both long-standing fans and new viewers.

Marvel Animation's X-Men'97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The all-new series features 10 episodes.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.

What They’re Saying:

Newton Brothers: “This show has truly been a labor of love, showcasing Marvel's extraordinary creativity. Our musical journey aimed to mirror the depth of the captivating characters. We crafted a hybrid score blending analog and digital synths, guitars, drums, orchestra, and choir, resulting in a dynamic auditory experience. This genre-spanning score encapsulates the essence of the series, reflecting and elevating its richly developed characters and their stories.”

