The Avengers Assemble For The Fall Of The House Of X In April’s “X-Men” Titles

The Fall of the House Of X is here, and The Avengers will assemble as Magneto returns and more in April’s titles in X-Men and Avengers issues coming as part of the finale of X-Men’s Krakoa era.

What’s Happening:

By now, fans have experienced the explosive debut issues of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X , but these twin series are only the beginning of the dramatic finale to the X-Men’s acclaimed Krakoa era! Across exciting new limited series and tie-in issues of ongoing series, this crucial war for mutantkind’s future will unfold in a grand tapestry of brave missions, shocking revelations, and heartbreaking defeats. With the X-Men embracing a new destiny this summer, fans won’t want to miss single moment of this epic ending to an unforgettable period of their 60-year history.

and , but these twin series are only the beginning of the dramatic finale to the X-Men’s acclaimed Krakoa era! Across exciting new limited series and tie-in issues of ongoing series, this crucial war for mutantkind’s future will unfold in a grand tapestry of brave missions, shocking revelations, and heartbreaking defeats. With the X-Men embracing a new destiny this summer, fans won’t want to miss single moment of this epic ending to an unforgettable period of their 60-year history. The most glorious moments of the Krakoan age are still ahead and today, fans can learn about the various X-Men related issues hitting stands in April. A stacked team of powerhouse X-Men join forces against Orchis in X-MEN #33, the success of Storm’s divine mission to bring back Magneto is revealed in RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #4, a group of fallen X-Men confront death again in DEAD X-MEN #4, and a threat only mutantkind’s greatest soldiers can handle is unleashed in CABLE #3. In addition, the Phoenix Force burns away the remaining mysteries of the Krakoan age in X-MEN FOREVER #2.

The mythos-shattering events of FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and RISE OF THE POWERS OF X will also bleed out into the wider Marvel Universe as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes join the fray in AVENGERS #11 and AVENGERS #12 while Tony Stark confronts his technology’s own role in Krakoa’s downfall in INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17 .

and will also bleed out into the wider Marvel Universe as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes join the fray in and while Tony Stark confronts his technology’s own role in Krakoa’s downfall in . Also in April are new pulse-pounding chapters of SABRETOOTH WAR! With last week’s opening chapter, Wolverine #41, fans saw why Sabretooth War was billed as the most violent Wolverine story ever told! Wolverine and Sabretooth’s momentous showdown only gets bloodier as this 10-part epic rages on in WOLVERINE #47 and #48, and it’s all leading up to the milestone WOLVERINE #50 in May!

More About Each Issue:

AVENGERS #12 Written by JED MACKAY

Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO Cover by STUART IMMONEN THE FALL OF X COMES FOR EARTH’S MIGHTIEST HEROES! The Avengers have hung in space over the Earth, a sword of Damocles over Orchis, for too long. But knowing they had only one chance to strike, they waited while Iron Man prepared. Now, on his signal, it is time, and the Avengers only know one way to strike: hard! On Sale 4/3

X-MEN #33 Written by GERRY DUGGAN Art and Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA X-MEN X-SSEMBLE! If there were ever a time to rally the troops and take the fight to the enemy, it’s NOW! Stand side by side with the X-Men as they head for their final stand! They can’t stop all of us! On Sale 4/3

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #17 Written by GERRY DUGGAN Art by PATCH ZIRCHER Cover by KAEL NGU IRON MAN IS MUTANTKIND’S LAST HOPE! Tony Stark’s greatest accomplishment may have just become the world’s most advanced coffin. Trapped within a deactivated armor, Tony must face down his demons and his legacy. Can Iron Man escape, or will mutantkind’s hopes die along with him? On Sale 4/11

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #4 Written by AL EWING Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO Cover by STEFANO CASELLI RETURN OF THE KING! The Master of Magnetism has returned to the world…but it is not the world he left. Nor is Magneto the same man who left it. Has death changed him for the better, or for the worse? And when he sees what ORCHIS has done to mutantkind…will it change him again? On Sale 4/11

WOLVERINE #47

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE & BENJAMIN PERCY Art by GEOFF SHAW Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU SAVAGE ESCAPE! SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 7! Laura Kinney must escape the clutches of the Savage Sabretooth! Will Victor Creed’s weapon spell the end for Logan? A can’t-miss issue! On Sale 4/11

AVENGERS #13 Written by JED MACKAY Art by FRANCESCO MORTARINO Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA THE AVENGERS VERSUS THE STARK SENTINEL PROGRAM! Orchis’ counterstrike puts the Avengers on the back foot as the true extent of the Stark Sentinel program is revealed. Can Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stand against impossible odds? Or will they fall against the metal onslaught? On Sale 4/18

DEAD X-MEN #4 Written by STEVE FOXE Art by BERNARD CHANG, DAVID BALDEÓN & VINCENZO CARRATÙ Cover by LUCAS WERNECK EVERYTHING ENDS! Prodigy, Dazzler, Frenzy, Cannonball and Jubilee have gone farther and have risked more than any X-Men team before. Now, at the end of everything, the final fate of Krakoa rests on these five mutants. Will the Dead X-Men save the seed of the future…or kill it before it can even be planted? On Sale 4/18

CABLE #3 Written by FABIAN NICIEZA Art by SCOT EATON Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO PROTECT THE FUTURE – NO MATTER THE COST! Cable and his younger counterpart, Nate, are closer than ever to uncovering the origins of the Neocracy and putting an end to a bloody future before it can come to pass – but each step closer also brings them further into the crosshairs of the mysterious Parvenu! With the walls closing in, there’s no one else they can trust…but with the weight of the world on their shoulders, will Cable and Nate be able to bear the burden together, or will they crumble under the weight? On Sale 4/25

WOLVERINE #48 Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & VICTOR LAVALLE Art by CORY SMITH Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU CREED VS. CREED! SABRETOOTH WAR – PART 8! It’s a family affair as Graydon Creed, the maligned son of Victor Creed, A.K.A. Sabretooth, brings the fight to his father. The winner gets Wolverine – or…what’s left of him…! On Sale 4/25

X-MEN: FOREVER #2 Written by KIERON GILLEN Art by LUCA MARESCA Cover by MARK BROOKS IMMORTAL MEANS FOREVER! The fight for Krakoa's future begins here! Since RISE OF THE POWERS OF X began, there have been a few mysteries unrevealed! Now writer Kieron Gillen fills in the gap of what happened between the end of IMMORTAL X-MEN and the beginning of the end of the Krakoan Age! On Sale 4/25

