“X-Men: From The Ashes” Teased as the Future of Mutants After the Krakoan Era

The end of the Krakoan age is almost here. Marvel has given us a tease for what the future has in store for the X-Men and all of Mutantkind.

Marvel has shared the above teaser image with the title “X-Men: From the Ashes” for upcoming X-Men comics.

The new series of ongoing X-Men titles will launch in July 2024.

This will come after “Fall of the House of X” and “Rise of the Powers of X” bring an end to the Krakoan era, which was started by writer Jonathan Hickman in 2019 with “House of X” and “Powers of X.”

The long-running story arc saw the X-Men, and almost all mutants in general, find a new home on the sentient island known as Krakoa.

Over the past five years, the Krakoan era has seen several major X-Men stories, including “X of Swords,” “The Trial of Magneto” and “A.X.E.: Judgment Day.”

