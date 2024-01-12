Xavier’s Dream Becomes a Nightmare in Marvel’s “Fall of the House of X #4” and “Rise of the Powers of X #4”

Over the last two weeks, fans experienced the explosive opening chapters of "Fall of the House of X" and "Rise of the Powers of X,” the two interconnected series that serve as the dramatic finale of the X-Men's Krakoa era! Today, fans can get a look ahead at the penultimate issues of the series with the cover and story reveals for "Fall of the House of X #4″ and "Rise of the Powers of X #4,” both on sale this April.

Crafted by a team of the X-Men mythos’ current architects, writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artists R.B. Silva and Lucas Werneck, this breathtaking saga takes place across mutantkind’s past, present, and future!

As the X-Men rise from the wreckage of “Fall of X” to go to war with the anti-mutant group of super villains known as Orchis, Professor X launches a last-ditch effort to save the species by sending a team back to where the foundation of Krakoa began—the previous lives of Moira MacTaggert!

Radical twists and turns await as the story that kicked off with Jonathan Hickman’s “House of X” arrives at its epic endgame. The upcoming issues spotlight an intense clash between the X-Men’s greatest leader and their most traitorous foe as well as another heartbreaking failure in store for Professor X.

With the X-Men’s embracing a new destiny this summer, don’t miss a single moment of this glorious ending to this revolutionary period of their 60-year history.

My ally, my enemy! They say a wounded animal can be the most dangerous kind of animal to face. As the fight between the mutants and Orchis reaches a deadly pitch in "Fall of the House of X" #4, a startling revelation rocks the X-Men to their core.

Who is traitor X? In the aftermath of the greatest betrayal in X-Men history, the Quiet Council in exile must act in "Rise of the Powers of X #4. They have a plan. Can anyone, or anything, survive the experience?

As the Krakoan Age barrels toward its conclusion, the two storylines converge in an act that will live in infamy!

Check out both covers now and stay tuned for more "Fall of the House of X" and "Rise of the Powers of X news in the weeks ahead.