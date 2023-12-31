XFL and USFL Merge to Form United Football League with Games Coming to ABC, ESPN

Today marks the official announcement regarding the launch of the United Football League (the "UFL"), the premier spring football league that will result from the merger of the XFL and USFL, with games apparently coming to both ABC and ESPN.

The 2024 season for the UFL is set to kick off on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

Russ Brandon, former President and CEO of the XFL, will lead the UFL as President and CEO.

Daryl Johnston, former USFL President of Football Operations, will lead football operations.

Today's news was first announced by Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on FOX NFL Sunday.

During the announcement, Johnson also revealed that the cities for the UFL will be announced tomorrow on College GameDay on ESPN.

on ESPN. Additional details about team markets and football operations will be announced very shortly.

What they’re saying: