Daisy Ridley Stars in Inspiring New Film “Young Woman and the Sea”

Daisy Ridley is starring in a new film based on a true story titled Young Woman and the Sea. People shared some first-look images from the inspiring new film.

What’s Happening:

Some first-look images have been shared from the film Young Woman and the Sea .

. The film is based on the 2022 book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout.

by Glenn Stout. Daisy Ridley stars as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, who was the first woman to swim the English Channel successfully.

The daughter of a German butcher from Manhattan, Ederle was a competitive swimmer who won gold in the 1924 Olympics when she decided to attempt crossing the channel. She undertook the feat after first swimming 22 miles from Battery Park in New York to Sandy Hook, NJ, setting a record that stood for 81 years. She contracted with two newspapers and sold her story, thereby financing her quest. There was actually a race among women who would be first to cross as only five men had done so before.

Young Woman and the Sea will be coming to select theaters on May 31st, 2024.

Cast:

Daisy Ridley

Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Stephen Graham

Kim Bodnia

Christopher Eccleston

Glenn Fleshler

