Daisy Ridley Stars in Inspiring New Film “Young Woman and the Sea”

Daisy Ridley is starring in a new film based on a true story titled Young Woman and the Sea. People shared some first-look images from the inspiring new film.
What’s Happening:
- Some first-look images have been shared from the film Young Woman and the Sea.
- The film is based on the 2022 book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout.
- Daisy Ridley stars as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, who was the first woman to swim the English Channel successfully.
- The daughter of a German butcher from Manhattan, Ederle was a competitive swimmer who won gold in the 1924 Olympics when she decided to attempt crossing the channel. She undertook the feat after first swimming 22 miles from Battery Park in New York to Sandy Hook, NJ, setting a record that stood for 81 years. She contracted with two newspapers and sold her story, thereby financing her quest. There was actually a race among women who would be first to cross as only five men had done so before.
- Young Woman and the Sea will be coming to select theaters on May 31st, 2024.
Cast:
- Daisy Ridley
- Tilda Cobham-Hervey
- Stephen Graham
- Kim Bodnia
- Christopher Eccleston
- Glenn Fleshler
What They’re Saying:
- Daisy Ridley: "The most surprising thing about this story is how few people know what Trudy did. What she accomplished was not only a personal achievement, but ground breaking for women in sport. I’m excited for people to see this film in all its beauty and experience this journey, with all its difficulty and hope and ultimately joy.”
- Director Joachim Rønning: "I wanted to be in the elements, like old-school movie-making. It’s a challenging way to film, but I believe the audience will be able to feel that dedication from the cast and crew.
- Rønning continued saying: Besides being an amazing actress, she proved her skills and dedication on a daily basis, swimming in 60-degree water until her lips turned blue. Very few actors could have done what she did — man or woman."