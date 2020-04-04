Laughing Place Podcast #305: Nowhere to Go But Up

Laughing Place Podcast #305: Nowhere to Go But Up

Date: April 4th, 2020 (Recorded: April 1st, 2020)

We’re proud to have Mouse Fan Travel as our travel sponsor! The Laughing Place Podcast recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning.

Listen and Subscribe

Topics

The LP Crew catch up on what they were up to prior to the closure of domestic Disney Parks, including discussion of the Disneyland “Magic Happens” parade, the opening of “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway” at Walt Disney World, and the Disney Shareholder Meeting. Keeping positive, there’s also conversations about the newest Disney+ movies like “Stargirl” and Disneynature “Dolphin Reef” and “Elephant.”

Want to be a part of our Disney Podcast?

You can leave a voicemail by calling 404-594-4LPP or send an email to [email protected]. Feel free to attach an audio file to your email if you’d like.

Your Panel

This panel for this week’s Disney Podcast is…

FanBoy: Co-owner of LaughingPlace.com, FanBoy knows his Disney from both the fan perspective and the business perspective. But he argues a lot.

Alex: As LaughingPlace’s resident critic, Alex has a wealth of knowledge that includes recent blockbusters, DCOMs, and hundreds of other Disney classics. Care to challenge him?

Kyle: He lives in Missouri, which incidentally is both in the Midwest and near Arkansas.