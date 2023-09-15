Disney100: Lovepop Counts Down to Christmas with 12 Days of Wonder Advent Calendar

Well folks, it’s finally happening, the Disney100 celebration is extending to Christmas merchandise and we’re already adding it to our wish lists. Lovepop’s unique Advent Calendars have been sprinkled with some Disney magic in honor of the exciting milestone.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney’s 100th anniversary is almost here and then it’ll be Christmas, so Lovepop is taking the opportunity to celebrate both. How? With a delightful Advent Calendar

For 12 days leading up to Christmas (starting December 14th), Disney fans can open a cute envelope and discover a full color character cutout to display. Characters include: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Elsa Stitch Tinker Bell Mike Wazowski Sulley Simba Pluto and Piano

There’s also an assortment of holiday backdrops to unfold and set up to create a jolly winter scene, bringing even more magic to your celebration.

Disney 100 12 Days Of Wonder Holiday Advent Calendar – Lovepop

The Disney100 12 Days of Wonder Advent Calendar is available for pre-order

But wait! There’s a second Disney Advent Calendar you can add to your collection. While this festive decoration isn’t part of the Disney100 celebration, it’s still super charming and features Mickey and Minnie Mouse and their dearest friends!

Advent Calendar: Disney’s Mickey and Friends Christmas Tree Adventure – Lovepop

A magic-filled Christmas story

50+ pop-up pals and props

25 pouches to open

Box for easy storage (6.45" x 4.84" x 2.2")

$49.00

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.