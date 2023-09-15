Disney100: Culturefly Celebrates Disney’s Milestone with Limited Edition Collector’s Box

The Disney100 celebration is going strong even though the official anniversary has yet to arrive! But we’re not complaining, we love immersing ourselves in all things Disney, especially Disney merchandise. And we’re not the only ones! Pop culture brand Culturefly is exploring 100 Years of Wonder with a Limited Edition Collector’s box full of Disney goodies that are perfect for commemorating this extra special occasion.

2023 is a big year for Disney, not only because it’s their 100th anniversary, but because there are so many new merchandise collections debuting inspired by this big milestone.

Among the fandom brands bringing new merchandise to guests is Culturefly

Culturefly is about as nerdy as you can get with their collections designed for gamers, horror lovers, Star Wars fans and many others. They are best known for their seasonal subscription boxes, but they also have a wide variety of individual merchandise.

This year they’re diving into Disney100 with a Limited Edition Collector’s Box—that doesn’t require a subscription—containing commemorative items like a bomber jacket, figurine, pin set and more.

The collection is mostly black and white with prismatic elements to represent the Platinum anniversary. Generous use of the Disney100 logo is on full display too, so you’re never in doubt as to what Disney event you're celebrating!

The collector’s box comes with these exclusive items: Bomber Jacket (sizes XS-3XL) Mickey Mouse Vinyl Figure Drawstring Bag Water Bottle Collectible Pin Set Phone Wallet Lanyard

One of the standout pieces in this box is the bomber jacket that features a Mickey Mouse patch on the right shoulder, D100 logo on the left chest, and Disney “D” surrounded by character silhouettes on the back.

The interior lining is grey decorated with Mickey and pals dancing to some good music. If this pattern looks familiar, it's because you saw these “Dancing Toons” in purple and red in RSVLTS’ D100 collection

Culturefly’s Limited Edition Collector’s Box is officially licensed and is available now for pre-order.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.