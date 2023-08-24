Disney100: shopDisney Welcomes Select Styles in Alternate Colorways from RSVLTS D100 Series 2 and 3

The entire Disney100 celebration has been so much fun and we’ve been especially excited for the incredible merchandise collections popping up all over the internet. Our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) have dropped three incredible assortments inspired by the anniversary and now their second D100 series is coming to shopDisney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

UPDATE (8.28.2023): It turns out we were a bit off on our guess about what would be included in the drop. shopDisney has one design from Series #2 and two designs from Series #3, all of which are featured in (limited edition) alternate colorways.

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! It’s a fact, commemorating 100 Years of Wonder will be even better when you’re rocking some awesome RSVLTS apparel.

will be even better when you’re rocking some awesome RSVLTS apparel. The fashion brand has dropped three Disney100 collections and select styles from their second and third assortments are coming to shopDisney! RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex button down shirts are joining the celebration with designs representing classic characters from every Disney era.

shopDisney has teased the upcoming arrival of the Disney100 RSVLTS collection by sharing a picture of one shirt from the second series: “Say Cheeeese” – a pattern covered in photo booth style pictures of character groupings! Interestingly, this image seems to indicate an alternate colorway (that means limited edition!) from the original, making this an extra special treat for fans.

Other patterns hail from Series #3 and are also alternate colorways of “Dancing Toons” (classic characters enjoying good music) and “Disney Afternoon” (80s-90s era Mickey and Friends sharing tons of smiles).

Since this is a special collection, each D100 x RSVLTS shirt includes a limited edition neck label and placket patch, both that feature the special platinum D100 logo.

Earlier this year, shopDisney carried all selections from Series #1 in the Classic cut and shopDisney is keeping the trend with this drop.

in the Classic cut and shopDisney is keeping the trend with this drop. RSVLTS Classic style shirts are traditional button downs, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material. These unisex cuts come in sizes S-4XL for adults.

Styles from the Series #2 and Series #3 of the Disney100 x RSVLTS Collection are available now for pre-order on shopDisney and sell for $72.

and sell for $72. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney "Say Cheese" Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – Disney100 – $72.00

Allover pattern featuring ''selfies'' of Disney characters including:

Mickey Mouse, Minnie, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy, Donald, Chip 'n Dale

Moana, Maui, Hei Hei and Pua ( Moana )

) Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Sven and Kristoff ( Frozen )

) Tiana, Prince Naveen and Louie ( The Princess and the Frog )

) Lilo, Stitch, Jumba Jookiba and Pleakley ( Lilo & Stitch )

) the Madrigal family ( Encanto )

) Simba, Pumbaa, Timon and Zazu ( The Lion King )

) Baloo, Bagheera, Kaa and Mowgli ( The Jungle Book )

) Alice, Queen of Hearts, Cheshire Cat and Mad Hatter (Alice in Wonderland)

Mickey Mouse "Dancing Toons" Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – Disney100 – $72.00

Allover vintage-inspired pattern featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Chip 'n Dale

Mickey Mouse and Friends "Afternoon" Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – Disney100 – $72.00

Allover pattern featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Huey, Dewey, Louie, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip 'n Dale.

More from RSVLTS:

Fans who love this Disney100 collection can also find styles for women, youth, and preschool currently available directly through RSVLTS.

currently available directly through RSVLTS. Those sticking around on shopDisney can browse the Finding Nemo and Star Wars shirts that made their debut earlier this spring!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.