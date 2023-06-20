Disney100: Magical Selections from RSVLTS D100 Collection to Arrive on shopDisney July 3rd

Are you enjoying the Disney100 celebration as much as we are? This year has already seen an incredible series of merchandise collections arriving all over the internet including awesome button down shirts from (LP favorite) lifestyle brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). Their first D100 series launched this past spring and is now on its way to shopDisney!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! It’s a fact, commemorating 100 Years of Wonder will be even better when you’re rocking some awesome RSVLTS apparel.

will be even better when you’re rocking some awesome RSVLTS apparel. The fashion brand has dropped two Disney100 collections and their first assortment is coming to shopDisney!

is coming to shopDisney! RSVLTS’ signature Kunuflex button down shirts have been given a pinch of magic and an extra dose of charm with Disney characters and icons from every era. The result? A marvelous mashup of fashionable apparel that fans of all ages will love.

Since this is a special collection, each D100 x RSVLTS shirt includes a limited edition neck label and placket patch, both that feature the special platinum D100 logo.

shopDisney has teased the upcoming arrival of the Disney100 RSVLTS collection by sharing a picture of two shirts from the first series: “Steamboat Mickey” and “Hiya, Pal” Both designs embrace everything Mickey Mouse from his first on-screen appearance to his iconic shoes, ears and gloves.

At this time we’re not sure if the third design, “Sketches to Screen” will be included on shopDisney nor do we know if the collection will feature the women’s, youth, and preschool styles that are currently available directly through RSVLTS.

will be included on shopDisney nor do we know if the collection will feature the that are currently available directly through RSVLTS. RSVLTS shirts are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults.

Styles from the first wave of the Disney100 x RSVLTS Collection are coming to shopDisney on July 3rd .

. Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Steamboat Mickey

Steamboat Mickey – RSVLTS (Adult)

Hiya, Pal

Hiya Pal – RSVLTS (Adult)

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.