Incoming! RSVLTS Introduces More 40th Anniversary “Return of the Jedi” Styles Exclusively at shopDisney

Do you feel all of the excitement spreading through the galaxy? No, no it’s not because of Star Wars Day (May the 4th), but rather the fact that RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has a Return of the Jedi collection with four fun styles exclusive to shopDisney!

Star Wars Day is here and you can bet that shopDisney is full of galactic surprises that every species will want to get their hands on!

One of the highly anticipated collections debuting today hails from RSVLTS and is available on shopDisney. The assortment celebrates the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with four fabulous patterns featuring a plethora of iconic characters.

Fans will fall in love with the bold colors and clever arrangements that bring out the best of Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Jabba the Hutt, Admiral Ackbar, Yoda, and even some iconic transports. Since this Star Wars x RSVLTS collection celebrates a movie milestone, all apparel features a limited edition 40th Anniversary Return of the Jedi patch too.

collection celebrates a movie milestone, all apparel features a limited edition 40th Anniversary patch too. RSVLTS' shirts are made with a proprietary Kunuflex material that offers a comfortable 4-way stretch and is perfect for year round wear.

Star Wars ''Jedi Temple'' Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – $72

Featuring Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Jabba the Hutt, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, Wicket, Admiral Ackbar, Yoda, Stormtrooper and Royal Guard

Star Wars ''Trilogy's End'' Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – $72

Featuring Luke Skywalker, Lando Calrissian, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, C-3PO, R2-D2, Jabba the Hutt and others

Star Wars ''Space In-Vaders'' Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – $72

Featuring Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Stormtroopers and the Star Wars logo

Star Wars ''Let's Cruise'' Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS – $72

Including: a speeder bike, Jabba the Hutt's sail barge, B-wing Fighter, AT-AT Walker, TIE Fighter, Bantha-II cargo skiff and Lambda-Class Imperial shuttle

Featuring Star Wars: Return of the Jedi logo in several languages

