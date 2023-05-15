Looking for Nemo? RSVLTS’ “Finding Nemo” Collection Coming to shopDisney May 22nd

“Just keep swimming!” It’s been 20 years since Finding Nemo first hit the big screen and we’ve been fans of the Pixar fave ever since. This year several brands are celebrating the milestone with merchandise collections that will have everyone chanting “Mine. Mine. Mine.” In fact RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is sharinging one of their fun assortments of button down shirts with shopDisney.

shopDisney’s is the place to visit for awesome Disney essentials such as apparel for the whole family that’s perfect for everyday wear or a visit to the Disney Parks.

Last summer, pop culture fashion brand RSVLTS celebrated Finding Nemo with a 3-shirt collection

Well now, shopDisney has teased that a wave of RSVLTS shirts would be coming to the Disney site later this month and we can’t wait.

From the picture featured on the shopDisney, it looks like the 2022 collection “Jellyfish” – featuring Marlin and Dory “The Great Escape” – featuring the tank gang: Nemo, Gill, Jacques, Peach, Bloat and the iconic Mount Wannahockaloogie “Mine” – featuring the Seagulls



It’s not clear what sizes and cuts will be included, but based on the picture we anticipate that some children’s sizes will be available so they can twin with their parents!

RSVLTS’ Finding Nemo collection is scheduled to drop on shopDisney

collection is RSVLTS shirts are traditional button down and made with Kunuflex stretch material. They are usually available in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70) and 2T-5T for kids ($39). Please note pricing might be different on shopDisney.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

